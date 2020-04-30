Man United Vice-chairman Ed Woodward Hints At Top Transfers In The Summer Market

Man United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has assured fans that he will back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer transfer market to sign 'top-players' at Old Trafford. Amid the coronavirus crisis that is set to have a negative impact on the Man United value, Ed Woodward claimed that the Red Devils aren't immune to the collateral damage of the deadly bug. However, the 48-year-old Man United chief underlined that the Premier League giants will remain highly competitive in the transfer market as the primary aim of the club is to win titles on a regular basis.

Ed Woodward on financial impact of coronavirus on Man United value

In a recent Q&A session in a Man United fan forum, Ed Woodward highlighted his primary aim is to assist Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in bringing Man United back to the summit of English football. Although the coronavirus crisis has had a major effect on clubs in the top flight, Ed Woodward claimed that Man United are fortunate enough to be in a strong financial position in comparison to most other clubs in the top division. Amid uncertainty around the completion of the Premier League campaign, the Man United value has taken a slight dip but Ed Woodward is eager to rope in some quality players in the summer transfer market.

Despite coming clean about the Man United value, Ed Woodward revealed there is a vast 'disconnect' between transfer stories and the economic realities. Being an investment banker, the Englishman explained the 'inappropriate situation' of players being worth millions in a transfer market that has been deeply affected by the coronavirus crisis. Woodward reiterated that once there is clarity on the situation of the transfers, Man United are bound to make a splash in the summer transfer market to recruit the desired players at the club. The Man United executive vice-chairman confirmed that the 'core objective' of the club is to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and win trophies.

Manchester United's next transfer window will not be "business as usual", warns Ed Woodward. "I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport." — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) April 24, 2020

Man United top targets in the summer transfer market

Man United have been linked with a Jadon Sancho transfer for quite some time. The Borussia Dortmund superstar has been on the transfer wishlist of a few top clubs in Europe. United are still in the hunt for the Europa League title, the FA Cup and a top-four berth in the Premier League once the season resumes.

