Kylian Mbappe Drops Huge Transfer Hint As Liverpool, Real Madrid Rumours Intensify

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League bigwigs Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. Now, the France international has dropped a hint about his future, amid the £250 million ($310 million) transfer talks, as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tries to convince Mbappe’s father of their plans for the youngster.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG star tweets amid Liverpool rumours

Kylian Mbappe’s recent tweet is being seen as an attempt to clear the air on the recent links with Liverpool. The 2018 World Cup winner took to Twitter saying, “Everyone is talking but nobody knows… Miss my team” along with a throwback picture donning a PSG jersey. This could mean that the player is likely to continue with the French giants at least for one more season.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Klopp calls up PSG forward's father

It was recently reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called up Kylian Mbappe’s father to persuade and inform him of the club’s plans for his son. This report gained momentum considering the fact that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with manager Zinedine Zidane considered a huge admirer of the Senegalese.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: France international heaps praise on Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe heaped praise on Liverpool earlier this year, describing them as a machine. He stated that the Reds were an amazing team as Klopp’s men were on an unbeaten Premier League run at the time. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also in the race for the youngster, with reports suggesting that PSG might not allow him to leave this summer, rather let him go for free once his contract runs out in 2022.

Is Kylian Mbappe a Real Madrid fan?

Amid the Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours, a question that stays unaddressed is - Is Kylian Mbappe a Real Madrid fan? The France international visited Valdebebas, Real Madrid's training facility back in 2013, where he posed for a picture alongside club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The 21-year-old's room used to house posters of his idol Ronaldo, as revealed in several pictures. However, the player has never explicitly mentioned that he's a Los Blancos fan.

