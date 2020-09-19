Man United Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United will get their 2020-21 Premier League campaign belatedly underway when they face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 19, at Old Trafford. The game between Man United and Crystal Palace is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm BST (10:00 pm IST). Here's a look at our Man United vs Crystal Palace prediction, Man United vs Crystal Palace team news and Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream details.

Premier League live: Man United vs Crystal Palace prediction and match preview

Just over a month after their 2019-20 Europa League semi-final defeat against Sevilla, Man United are back in competitive action, a week after most teams. The Red Devils were given an extended break due to their involvement in Europe last season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that his side hits the ground running. The Red Devils finished last season in third place on the Premier League table and will be looking to bridge the gap between Man City and Liverpool this season.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace got off to a winning start in the Premier League after recording a 1-0 victory over Southampton on Matchday 1. Wilfried Zaha scored the decisive goal of the game and is showing signs of getting back to his best after a relatively underwhelming campaign last season. Palace will fancy their chances of causing an upset against United with their threat on the counter-attack. However, our Man United vs Crystal Palace prediction is that Man United will win the game 3-1.

First team-news bulletin of the season: ✔️



Find out how the Reds are shaping up for #MUNCRY ⤵️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 18, 2020

Premier League live: Man United vs Crystal Palace team news

For Man United, Paul Pogba's place in the starting line-up remains in question after his return to pre-season training was hampered due to the Frenchman testing positive for coronavirus. Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are the only guaranteed absentees for Man United. For Crystal Palace, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson and Patrick van Aanholt are unavailable.

Man United vs Crystal Palace H2H record

In 57 previous encounters between these two teams, Man United have won 38 games. Palace have prevailed against United on 11 occasions while eight games between these two sides have ended in draws.

Premier League live: Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch Man United vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports. The Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream in the USA will not be available. In India, the Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Image Credits - Crystal Palace, Man United Instagram