Man United Fans Unhappy With Anthony Martial Snub for POTY Award As Bruno Fernandes Wins

On Friday, Man United revealed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season following an incredible start to life in Manchester. Since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting CP in the January transfer window, Fernandes has provided a massive boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who finished third in the Premier League table and made it to the Europa League semi-finals. However, a number of Man United supporters were left unhappy with the decision to snub French forward Anthony Martial and crown Fernandes the Sir Matt Busby POTY.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Could MISS First El Clasico This Season If He Prioritises Argentina WC Games

Bruno Fernandes wins Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award despite playing only half a season

Man United took to Twitter to reveal that Bruno Fernandes was voted as the club's Player of the Year for 2019-20 following a stellar start to his Man United career. Having arrived at the club only in January, Fernandes was named Player of the Month four times (February, March, June and August). Bruno Fernandes scored a total of 12 goals, converting each of his eight spot-kicks, and racked up eight assists across all competitions since his £47m move to the Theatre of Dreams.

ALSO READ: Radja Nainggolan's Wife Defeats Cancer, A Year After He Moved To Cagliari To Support Her

United confirmed that from the thousands of votes that came in, 35.5 per cent voted for Fernandes, who just edged Anthony Martial for the award. Martial received 34 per cent of the votes while Marcus Rashford came in third with 10.4 per cent of the votes. Still, a number of Man United fans felt that Anthony Martial deserved to win the Manchester United Player of the Year award 2019-20 because of the 24-year old's displays throughout the course of the campaign. In 31 games for United last season, Martial scored 17 goals and registered six assists.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Have Signed 31 Players, Spent £483 MILLION Since Selling Gareth Bale In 2013

Man United fans react to Anthony Martial snub for Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

On Twitter, United fans were quick to point out that the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award should have been given to a player who performed well throughout the season and not handed out to one who arrived in January. One wrote, "Martial is my POTY because he was playing well from the start" while another added, "Congrats Bruno! But Martial deserved it". Rival fans also took the opportunity to mock United's decision to crown Bruno Fernandes Player of the Year as an Arsenal fan tweeted, "The state of this club, to hand the POTY for a player who arrived in January."

ALSO READ: Man United Fans Want Ambani To Purchase Club As #GlazersOut Trends On Social Media

Image Credits - Man United Instagram