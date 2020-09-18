Premier League Matchday 2 Preview, Fixtures, Schedule​​​​​​​; Chelsea-Liverpool Face Off

Matchday 2 of the 2020-21 Premier League season will see the first time all 20 teams in the division play together over three days this campaign as the two Manchester clubs will return to action. Premier League Matchday 2 has four games each on Saturday and Sunday with two more on Monday night. With a total of 10 intriguing Premier League fixtures in store, here's a look at the Premier League schedule ahead of Matchday 2.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Have Signed 31 Players, Spent £483 MILLION Since Selling Gareth Bale In 2013

Excited for the weekend's action? 🤩



5️⃣ things to watch for 👇 pic.twitter.com/44P9FJAK6U — Premier League (@premierleague) September 17, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Premier League Matchday 2

Premier League schedule: Everton vs West Brom

The opening fixture on Premier League Matchday 2 sees Everton host West Brom at Goodison Park on Saturday. The Toffees began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Tottenham while West Brom succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Leicester City. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST).

Premier League schedule: Leeds United vs Fulham

The two promoted sides will go head to head at Elland Road later on Saturday. Leeds suffered a 4-3 defeat against defending champions Liverpool at Anfield whilst Fulham fell to a 3-0 defeat against local London rivals Arsenal on Matchday 1. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST).

Premier League schedule: Man United vs Crystal Palace

Ole Gunnar Solskjear's side will return to Premier League action for the first time this season on Saturday as they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Palace began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Southampton on Matchday 1. The Man United vs Crystal Palace game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST).

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich Agree Terms With Ajax Right-back Sergino Dest, Transfer Fee To Be Declared?

Premier League schedule: Arsenal vs West Ham

Mikel Arteta's side began their Premier League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win against Fulham last weekend and will be boosted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract extension at North London. On the other hand, West Ham suffered a hammer blow against Newcastle United as the Toons registered a 2-0 over David Moyes' side on Matchday 1. The Arsenal vs West Ham encounter is the final game on Saturday with kick-off at the Emirates scheduled for 8:00 pm local time (Sunday, 12:30 am IST).

Premier League schedule: Southampton vs Tottenham

Southampton suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Matchday 1 and the South Coast side will be hoping to bounce back against a Spurs side that is low on confidence. Jose Mourinho's side scraped past Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League on Thursday night after a loss against Everton on the opening day of the season. The match at St Mary's will kick off at 12:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) on Sunday.

Premier League schedule: Newcastle vs Brighton

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United will head into the clash against Brighton brimming with confidence following an opening day victory against West Ham. Although Brighton fell to a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea on Matchday 1, they put in a spirited display. The second game on Sunday will see Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off at 2:00 pm local time (6:30 pm IST).

Premier League schedule: Chelsea vs Liverpool

The headline fixture of Premier League Matchday 2. Defending champions Liverpool face a tough test against Frank Lampard's upgraded Chelsea. Both teams got off to winning starts and are tipped as the two most watchable teams this season. The game at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 4:30 pm local time (9:00 pm IST).

Do you remember what happened the last time these two #PL managers met on the sidelines? 🗣️ 😜#CHELIV #SundayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/sBSeJEzPlo — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) September 18, 2020

Premier League schedule: Leicester City vs Burnley

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City overcame promoted West Brom on Matchday 1 but a sterner test awaits in Burnley. The Clarets progressed through to the third round of the EFL Cup on penalties against Sheffield United on Thursday night and will be a tough opposition for the Foxes to crack. The game at the King Power Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm local time (11:30 pm IST).

ALSO READ: Rio Ferdinand Slams Man United's Lack Of Transfers, Compares Chelsea's Summer Window

Premier League schedule: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Aston Villa didn't play on Matchday 1 and will begin their new season with a home game against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United. The Blades succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Wolves on MD1 and will be hoping to bounce back against the Villans. The game at Villa Park on Monday is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST).

Premier League schedule: Wolves vs Manchester City

The final game of Matchday 2 will see Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves host Man City at the Molineux. Pep Guardiola's side didn't play on Matchday 1 but will be aware that they cannot afford to drop any points in the early stages of the season in order to build the pressure on Liverpool. The Wolves vs Man City game on Monday night is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm local time (Tuesday, 12:45 am IST).

ALSO READ: Radja Nainggolan's Wife Defeats Cancer, A Year After He Moved To Cagliari To Support Her

Image Credits - Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City Instagram