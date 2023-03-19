Man United Vs Fulham Live Streaming: How To Watch FA Cup Match In India, UK And US

Man United vs Fulham live streaming: Manchester United will try to maintain their winning streak when they host Fulham in a FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. United already had one majestic win at Wembley Stadium as they got the better of Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final and they could seal a return to Wembley with a win against the Cottagers. The Red Devils are still in the hunt for a treble this campaign and could boost their chances further.

United secured a passage to the Europa League quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Real Betis while Fuham were blanked 3-0 by Arsenal in the Premier League.

Where is the Manchester United vs Fulham match being held?

The FA Cup match between Manchester United and Fulham is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

When will the Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup match begin?

The FA Cup match between Manchester United and Fulham is slated to begin at 10:PM PM IST on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup match in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Fulham can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India. The match will be shown on Sony Ten 1 SD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup match in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Fulham in India can visit the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup match in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast and streaming of the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Fulham will be available on ITV1 and ITVX at 4:30 PM GMT.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup match in the US?