Man United Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch Manchester Derby, Team News, Line-ups

Premier League outfit Manchester United suffered a major setback after being knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig midweek. The Red Devils – demoted to the Europa League – now shift focus on the Premier League, having endured a mixed start this season. In a major challenge in their campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men come up against city rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

How to watch Man United vs Man City live? Man United vs Man City live stream

The Premier League Matchday 12 will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India. The Man United vs Man City live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Man United vs Man City.

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Time: 11 pm IST

Man United vs Man City preview

Premier League Matchday 12 promises end-to-end action with the Manchester derby scheduled at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men completed a massive comeback against West Ham United after conceding early in the previous Premier League clash. Man United sit seventh in the table with 19 points in 10 games. A victory will see the Old Trafford outfit make way to the top four, although temporarily.

Man City have had a mixed start to the Premier League campaign, suffering two defeats in the initial 10 games already. The Etihad-based outfit sit eighth in the league table with 18 points, one lesser than their derby rivals. Pep Guardiola's men managed a decent victory against Fulham in the previous clash and look to replicate a similar form tonight.

Man United vs Man City team news

Ahead of the much-anticipated Manchester derby, the two clubs have a couple of injury concerns. Solskjaer will have to cope in the absence of striker Edinson Cavani, who has been in top form in the past few games. The Uruguayan international misses out due to a muscle injury. Besides, Phil Jones will not be available for the Norwegian manager.

Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is doubtful for the Manchester derby due to an ankle injury. Besides, Spanish youngster Eric Garcia suffered a knock during the Champions League clash midweek and will mark his return to Guardiola's squad only in the first week of January.

Man United vs Man City predicted line-ups

Man United: David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

Man City: Ederson Moraes, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

Man United vs Man City prediction

Man City look like the favourites to win the derby against Man United.

Note: The Man United vs Man City prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter