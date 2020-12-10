Juventus' Unofficial Bid For Pogba Involving Pjanic And Costa Was REJECTED By Man United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's struggle under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become a matter of concern, with the Frenchman often linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola racked up more controversy recently when he claimed the midfielder needs a new team next season, further triggering transfer talks. He has been linked with a return to Italian champions Juventus, with a sensational report now revealing that Turin side's offer to sign him the previous summer was rejected by Man United.

Pogba linked with Juventus return

Raiola, while speaking to Tuttosport, claimed that his client's time at Man United was over. "Pogba is unhappy at Man United and is finding it extremely difficult to express himself on the field", said Raiola. Amid the Pogba transfer talks, his contract runs until 2022, which was extended by a season when the Old Trafford outfit triggered the one-season extension clause last season.

Juventus sport director Fabio Paratici to Mediaset: “Pogba back to Juve? We love Paul, he’s an amazing player but he’s playing for Manchester United now. He’ll not be a free agent, you’ve to pay if you want to sign Pogba...”. 🇫🇷 #Juve #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

But Raiola's comments have sent alarm bells ringing across major European clubs including Real Madrid and Juventus. More recently, he has been linked with a return to the Allianz Stadium. And Riola confirmed that there were very high possibilities of the Frenchman making his way back to Turin.

Juventus offered Pogba swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa transfer

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Juventus attempted to seal the Pogba transfer in April, but the Old Trafford outfit refused to pay credence to the offer. He further claims that the defending Italian champions offered Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa in exchange for the 2018 World Cup winner.

However, Man United refused the Pogba swap deal. Romano also sheds light on Juventus's swap offer, suggesting that the Old Lady cannot sign the 27-year-old France international without selling off some squad players, citing the financial restraints amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils to trade Pogba next summer?

Interestingly, Pjanic went on to join Barcelona with Arthur Melo moving the other way, while Douglas Costa was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Raiola's comments suggest Man United will have to act at the end of the current season, to avoid losing out their prized asset on a free transfer in 2022.

Image courtesy: Miralem Pjanic, Paul Pogba, Douglas Costa Instagram