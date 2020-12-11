Former Man United Star Dimitar Berbatov Compares Training Alongside Ronaldo To 'war'

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov had the privilege of playing a season together with Cristiano Ronaldo, having joined the Old Trafford outfit in the summer of 2008. Despite the short period together, the two enjoyed great chemistry on the field, as they clinched the Premier League title together before the Portuguese international secured a then-world record move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Berbatov, in a recent interview, has lifted the lid on what it meant to train alongside arguably the greatest football star in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo diet regime the secret to his fitness: Dimitar Berbatov

Ronaldo arrived in splendid form against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Champions League. The Juventus ace, who turns 36 in February next year, netted twice from the spot to help the defending Serie A champions finish atop their group standings. And his former Man United teammate Berbatov isn't surprised at his scintillating form despite his age.

Berbatov insists Ronaldo's fitness at the age of 35 stems from years of dedication in the training, besides following a strict diet dating back to his days at Man United. The former Bulgarian footballer claims the Portuguese forward set extreme standards at Old Trafford.

Determined to be the best: Berbatov on Ronaldo

Speaking to Spanish media publication Marca, Berbatov insists he has been extremely lucky in life to have a spent a season alongside Ronaldo. He claims Ronaldo would already be present in the gym when he arrived to work out. "Then he would stay to do extra work shooting on goal. He would finish, and he would go swimming and go back to the gym. He was determined to be the best."

The former Man United star sheds light on Ronaldo's competitive mindset in the training sessions as well. He claims Ronaldo would be desperate for a win even in the training matches, insisting at the high level of professional attitude he possessed since a very young age.

Berbatov compares Cristiano Ronaldo training sessions to war

Berbatov went on to describe the fact that playing with the Portuguese international was like a war, where winning was the only agenda on the mind of the players, irrespective of the training sessions. He also reveals Ronaldo never enjoyed a drink even during the Christmas parties.

Image courtesy: Juventus, Dimitar Berbatov Instagram