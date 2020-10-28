Man United Vs RB Leipzig Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Manchester United will be looking to continue their impressive start to the Champions League when they host Bundesliga table-toppers RB Leipzig. RB Leipzig on the other hand will be looking to continue their unbeaten run that has seen them not lose a game since their 3-0 loss to PSG in last season's Champions League semi-final.

The Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream will begin on Wednesday night, October 28 (Thursday morning in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream information, Man United vs RB Leipzig team news and our Man United vs RB Leipzig prediction.

Champions League live: Man United vs Leipzig preview

The Red Devils started their Champions League campaign in impressive fashion as they beat PSG 2-1 in their first game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to steady the ship since the 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham. Man United are on a three-game unbeaten streak and come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

RB Leipzig have made a flying start to the Bundesliga season, top of the table with 13 points from five games. Julian Nagelsmann's side have made a winning start to the Champions League as well, registering a 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir last week. Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin.

Man United vs RB Leipzig team news: Injury update

Man United: Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard will miss out, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer free to choose from the rest of his squad. Edinson Cavani could be in line for his first start after making an appearance off the bench against Chelsea.

RB Leipzig: Nordi Mukiele has not travelled to England, with the defender joining Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann on the treatment table. Nagelsmann revealed that Tyler Adams’ availability depends on the final training session, while Kevin Kampl is fit to play. Konrad Laimer and Amadou Haidara are out as well.

Man United vs RB Leipzig team news: Probable playing 11

Man United: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Telles; Van de Beek; Cavani, Martial

De Gea; Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Telles; Van de Beek; Cavani, Martial RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Upamecano, Konate, Angelino; Kampl, Nkunku; Sabitzer, Olmo, Forsberg; Poulsen

How to watch Man United vs RB Leipzig live in India?

The live telecast of the Man United vs RB Leipzig game will be available on Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD in India. The Man United vs RB Leipzig live stream will also be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Man United vs RB Leipzig prediction

According to our Man United vs RB Leipzig prediction, the game will end in a draw. The game will be the first Man United vs RB Leipzig h2h clash in history.

