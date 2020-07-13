Man United Vs Southampton Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, Premier League Live

Manchester United host Southampton on Matchday 35 of the Premier League on Monday (Tuesday IST) at Old Trafford. The clash against Southampton could be the Red Devils' game of the season, with a win moving them into third place in the Premier League table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently fifth in the standings, and a defeat could dampen their hopes of playing Champions League football next season. Here are the Man United vs Southampton live stream details, Man United vs Southampton H2H record, and our Man United vs Southampton prediction.

Man United vs Southampton prediction and preview

Manchester United are on a 16-match unbeaten run across all competitions since January and are favourites when they take the field against Southampton. The Red Devils became the first team to register four consecutive victories with a margin of more than three goals in Premier League history, after defeating Aston Villa 3-0 in their last round of Premier League fixtures. A win against Southampton will take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side one clear of Chelsea at third, and put them in the driving seat for Champions League qualification.

Southampton, on the hand, have turned their campaign around after the Saints seemed destined for relegation after their 9-0 defeat to Leicester. Southampton drew their last match against Everton, having registered an impressive win over Manchester City at the weekend. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are currently 12th in the Premier League table, and a win over Man United will lift them above Everton in the standings. The two teams drew 1-1 when they met at St. Mary's earlier in the season, with Jannik Vestergaard equalising for the Saints after Daniel James put the Red Devils in front.

Man United vs Southampton prediction: Man United vs Southampton H2H

The Red Devils have a superior record over their opponents considering the overall Man United vs Southampton H2H results. There have been 17 Man United vs Southampton H2H clashes in the past, with Man United winning nine of those compared to Southampton's two. There have been a total of six draws, the most recent of them coming in August last year. Solskjaer's side have not lost to their opponents in the last eight Man United vs Southampton H2H meetings, winning four and drawing four. The last time Southampton defeated Man United was during 2015-16 when Charlie Austin scored an 87th-minute winner at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Southampton prediction: Line-ups

Man United : David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford. Southampton: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond; Danny Ings, Shane Long.

Man United vs Southampton prediction: Man United vs Southampton live stream

Fans can catch the Man United vs Southampton live stream on the Disney + Hotstar app on their smartphones. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM on July 13, Monday night (Tuesday morning in India). One can also watch the live telecast of the Man United vs Southampton fixture on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Jio TV subscribers can also watch the game live from their phones use their phones. For live score updates, in-match highlights, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Man United, Southampton and the Premier League.

Man United vs Southampton prediction

Southampton have their backs against the wall as they travel to Old Trafford on Monday (Tuesday IST). The Saints haven't defeated the Red Devils in their previous eight attempts, and their opponent's recent form makes Man United overwhelming favourites for this clash. Solskjaer's side have Champions League qualification on the line and his team is likely to be fired up for the occasion. However, Southampton will prove to be a stern test and have registered wins against Man City, Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham to enhance their reputation as giant killers. Our Man United vs Southampton prediction is that Red Devils will register a 3-1 win at home.

(Image Credit: Premier League Twitter)