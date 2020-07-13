Paul Pogba Clashes With 'Ice Man' Victor Lindelof In Training, Shows Off His Battle Scars

Paul Pogba has enjoyed quite a renaissance since the resumption of Premier League action last month. Back from a niggling injury that kept him out for most of the 2019-20 season, the 2018 World Cup winner has formed a formidable partnership with Bruno Fernandes to help push Manchester United's ambitions for a place in the Champions League next season. Pogba scored his first goal in 15 months in his last game against Aston Villa, and all the rumours linking him with a move away from Old Trafford seem like a distant memory with the 27-year-old evidently enjoying his current company.

Man United vs Southampton preview: Paul Pogba injured after a training session with Victor Lindelof

Manchester United star Paul Pogba endured some battle wounds in a gruelling training session with teammate Victor Lindelof. The Man United duo went head-to-head on the training ground and the clash saw Paul Pogba suffer some battle wounds. The former Juventus star took to Instagram to show the damage Victor Lindelof inflicted on him during their 1v1 training session. While Victor Lindelof did have Paul Pogba injured, the wounds are far from serious and the Manchester United duo are likely to start against Southampton, having started the last four Premier League fixtures.

Paul Pogba injured? Man United vs Southampton preview

Manchester United will host Southampton at Old Trafford Monday, July 13. With Leicester City and Chelsea suffering defeats in their round of fixtures, the Red Devils can move into third in the Premier League standings and put themselves in the driving seat for Champions League qualification. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have racked up four consecutive wins after their draw against Tottenham since the Premier League restart, and are unbeaten in 16 games across all competitions. The Red Devils have been rejuvenated by the arrival of January signing Bruno Fernandes, and with 18-year-old Mason Greenwood bursting onto the scene, Man United have looked unbeatable and are the favourites on Monday.

Southampton, on the other hand, have turned their campaign around after their humiliating 9-0 defeat and find themselves 12th in the Premier League standings. Striker Danny Ings has been on top form for the Saints and is only behind Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Golden Boot race. Southampton have a reputation as giant-killers, having registered wins against Manchester City, Leicester, Chelsea and Tottenham. The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw with Jannik Vestergaard cancelling out Daniel James' opener.

(Image Credit: Paul Pogba Instagram)