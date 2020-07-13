RIP FFP Trends On Twitter After CAS Overturns Manchester City's Champions League Ban

The Man City CAS verdict on Monday saw the Man City Champions League ban lifted following a successful appeal. The Premier League giants were banned for allegedly breaching the UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines but now have their ban lifted by the Man City CAS verdict. Manchester City will now compete in the Champions League next season, which means that Premier League teams will have to finish in the top four for a place in the competition next season.

UEFA announced on Monday that the Man City Champions League ban had been overturned after the club's successful CAS appeal, allowing them to play in the competition next season. The Premier League giants released an official statement following the Man City CAS verdict and will be reviewing the full ruling. City also thanked the panel members for their due diligence after it ruled that Man City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to cooperate with the UEFA authorities.

According to The Athletic's Sam Lee, CAS said that the accusations of fiddling sponsorship were “either not established or time-barred." In Man City's case, the FFP breaches happened more than five years ago and couldn’t be investigated/punished again.

CAS say that the accusations of fiddling sponsorship were “either not established or time barred.” Time barred, in this case, means that they happened more than five years ago and couldn’t be investigated/punished again — Sam Lee (@SamLee) July 13, 2020

Man City ban lifted: Fans slam FFP after Man City CAS verdict

Fans online were far from pleased with the FFP after the Man City Champions League ban was lifted. RIP FFP has been trending in the UK after the Man City CAS verdict was announced. Many journalists across Europe slammed the Man City CAS verdict, with The Athletic's Liam Twomey referring to UEFA's statement on the Man City ban lifted, being referred to in the past tense. Fans online have questioned the workings of FFP and believe that top clubs can now go on a spending spree and get away by paying a fine for the same.

Twitterati accused Man City of bribing the judicial system and #MoneyTalks also trading on the micro-blogging site in the UK. The Man City CAS verdict is likely to have further repercussions as far as the FFP is concerned and another user cited Queens Park Rangers' example, where they were fined for £42 million for breaching FFP regulations by the Football League.

“I would rather spend £30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them [UEFA] for the next 10 years”



- Khaldoon Al Mubarak

RIP FFP pic.twitter.com/EEM1X5WOj1 — Hazem mahfouz (@mahfouz_hazim) July 13, 2020

RIP FFP 2011-2020 Cause of death- Oil money pic.twitter.com/8baiJ4xyL4 — Announce Thiago (@NoahCun67355890) July 13, 2020

Just a reminder that QPR got fined 42 million quid by the Football League and have to pay in installments over 10 years. Manchester City have been fined 10 million )the equivalent of 1p to them) and had their orginal 2 year ban scrapped. 🙄 #mcfc #ripffp pic.twitter.com/IxjKBDkTaI — James (@James_Writes_20) July 13, 2020

Even UEFA are talking about FFP in the past tense. This line makes it sound like they know the rules are finished in their current form https://t.co/6mp0WhR4OO pic.twitter.com/sYBVE11TRs — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) July 13, 2020

UEFA trying to stop clubs from taking advantage of FFP. pic.twitter.com/43hK827IcG — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) July 13, 2020

