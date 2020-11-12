Man United Women's Team Captain Katie Zelem Responds To Megan Rapinoe's Harsh Comments

Days after American soccer star Megan Rapinoe criticised Manchester United for failing to revive their women’s team, Man United Women's team captain Katie Zelem has hit back at Rapinoe. The USWNT star earlier made headlines after she criticised teams and leagues for their lack of investment in women’s football all over the world. Responding to Rapinoe’s comments, Katie Zelem defended her club, pointing out the plan and strategy the Red Devils have for the Man United Women's team.

Megan Rapinoe Man United comments draw rebuttal

The World Cup-winning midfielder while speaking to the BBC talked about how women’s football in England is the same as in America. The 35-year-old explained that women’s football is behind because of a lack of investment in the sport. Talking about Manchester United and the Premier League, Megan Rapinoe said that the fact that teams are only putting effort into women football in 2020 is disgraceful.

Megan Rapinoe: "It's 2020. How long has the Premier League been around? And we're only just seeing a club like #mufc put effort and pounds towards a women's team? Frankly, it's disgraceful." #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 9, 2020

Notably, the club was criticised for not forming a Man United Women's team after its earlier team was scrapped in 2005. However, the Man United Women's team was granted a license to play in the Championship from 2018 and immediately earned promotion to the Women’s Super League. The side finished fourth in their maiden top-flight captain and currently lead the WSL after six games this season.

Katie Zelem hits out at Megan Rapinoe Man Untied comments

Speaking to Sky Sports, Man United Women captain Katie Zelem disagreed with the recent comments made by Megan Rapinoe. The English footballer admitted that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, as she pointed out that Manchester United are performing great on the field. Referring to the team’s standings, Katie Zelem admitted that the fact that the team is currently topping the WSL has surpassed their own expectations as well.

🗣 "Everyone is entitled to their opinion but you can see how great the team is doing now"



Captain Katie Zelem responds to Megan Rapinoe suggesting it was disgraceful Manchester United did not set up a women's team until 2018 pic.twitter.com/a5Dez9FRj8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2020

Speaking about the Man United Women's team, Zelem explained that the club has a clear plan and strategy, which is already in effect. Addressing the team’s record, Zelem said that the fact the team got promoted and is currently leading the standings shows how well the squad has done in a short period of time. While concluding, Katie Zelem talked about her aspirations with the team as well. The 24-year-old said that as a team and player, she just wants to keep on building and take the side to the top of Europe one day.

Image Credits: Katie Zelem Instagram, Megan Rapinoe Instagram