Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Man United Plan Sensational Move To Re-sign Star Forward

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering a sensational return to Manchester United next summer. Several reports have claimed that Juventus are willing to cash in on the 35-year-old Ronaldo as the Portuguese star's current deal with the Serie A giants expires in the summer of 2022. However, it is now believed that Man United have already begun negotiations to re-sign Ronaldo at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Juventus looking to cash in on veteran Portuguese attacker

According to reports from AS, Juventus are planning to offload Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the 2020-21 season. It is believed that Ronaldo's £540,000-a-week wages have been a huge cause of concern for the Old Lady and Juve are now planning to get the Portuguese winger off their books soon. A new deal for Ronaldo at Turin would be 'unsustainable' for the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo earns almost four times more than Juve's second-highest player, Matthijs De Ligt, who takes home around £150,000 a week. More so, Ronaldo's sale could generate a significant amount of transfer fees which would provide financial aid for Juventus in their time of need.

PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo hinted that Ronaldo may opt to join the Parisians next term if he has a desire to conquer the French league. Leonardo also claimed that PSG are one of the few clubs in Europe that can afford Ronaldo amid the pandemic. However, it seems that Ronaldo's former club, Manchester United, are now planning a sensational move to re-sign the two-time Serie A champion.

ULTIMO MOMENTO: nuestras fuentes en Manchester y en Oporto nos confirman que Manchester United tentó a Cristiano Ronaldo con un regreso al club para la próxima temporada. El portugués lo analiza. Juventus lo negociaria si él lo pide. pic.twitter.com/NDTVkAYCcF — Christian Martin (@askomartin) November 10, 2020

Man United transfer news: Reports link Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United amid transfer speculation

According to reports from ESPN, sources at Man United are weighing up a potential move to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate for a winger and the 20-time English champions are seriously considering a move for Ronaldo after failing to bring in Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in the summer. Reports claim that Ronaldo is also considering a return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo spent six years at Man United and won the Champions League and three Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record transfer worth €94 million (£80 million). He scored 118 goals in 292 games for Man United and went on to score 450 more for Real Madrid during his nine-year sojourn in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles with Madrid. In 2014, Ronaldo claimed that he would "love to return to Manchester United one day" to play for the English giants again.

Image Credits - Juventus Instagram