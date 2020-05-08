Ousmane Dembele Won't Be Tested By Barcelona, Frenchman's Future Up In Air Amid COVID-19

Close to three years and €105 million later, it appears Ousmane Dembele's time at Barcelona is up. While Ousmane Dembele has faced constant injury issues since his move, Dembele was touted to make a comeback once the LaLiga return goes through. However, that prospect appears unlikely as Barcelona have reportedly excluded Ousmane Dembele from their coronavirus testing routine. Barcelona players were subjected to coronavirus testing as the league is set to resume soon. Ousmane Dembele picked up a muscle injury on February which saw Barcelona move for Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

LaLiga coronavirus testing: Ousmane Dembele on the outs

With the pandemic suspending the league, Ousmane Dembele could have made it to the Barcelona squad for the rest of the season. However, Barcelona earlier appealed to the Spanish board to allow them to sign a player because of the vast number of injuries in their squad, with Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez being the key absentees. As per Cadena Ser, Ousmane Dembele was left out of the list of Barcelona players to be tested ahead of a potential LaLiga return. While Barcelona players have since returned to training, Dembele will not be eligible to resume training if he isn't tested by the club and found negative for COVID-19.

LaLiga return: Barcelona's player out for Coronavirus testing

LaLiga coronavirus testing: Ousmane Dembele could still feature in the Champions League

However, Barcelona have not removed Ousmane Dembele from their Champions League squad as he is still listed on UEFA's website. Ousmane Dembele could, therefore, still feature for Barcelona in the Champions League. Barcelona are up against Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16. Champions League action will reportedly return in August.

LaLiga return: Spanish top-tier due to return

LaLiga teams were asked to test their players for coronavirus with plans being drawn up for the league to return soon. Players from Barcelona, Real Madrid and other teams were seen attending the check-up. Teams have already started with individual training as LaLiga is expected to return in June.

