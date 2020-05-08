David Beckham Posts Video From Inter Miami Stadium As He Waits For MLS Action To Return

Manchester United legend and Inter Miami owner David Beckham has released a video reminiscing pre-lockdown days when football wasn't suspended. The former England international owns Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) side that made its official debut in the league in March this year.

David Beckham posts video from Inter Miami stadium

In the Instagram video, Inter Miami owner David Beckham is seen working on his shooting skills in an empty club stadium. The video is accompanied by a caption that reads,'' great memories from Miami a few months back ⚽ Can’t wait to see the team on the pitch when the season gets going again…"

Inter Miami make MLS debut this season

David Beckham-owned Inter Miami played their first-ever MLS game in the first week of March against Los Angeles FC. He was accompanied by his wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn and his son's girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Despite a 1-0 defeat in the opener, the Man United legend is in high spirits and has high hopes with his new project.

Individual workouts continue. Focus level is unmatched. ⚽️👀 pic.twitter.com/CEtNFcGBOz — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 7, 2020

David Beckham had announced six years back that he would be exercising an agreement with Los Angeles Galaxy to establish his own soccer franchise in the MLS. His dream was finally fulfilled with Inter Miami's official debut this season. The MLS-based franchise is believed to have cost $25 million (£19.5million).

Coronavirus cases in USA

Coronavirus cases in USA appear to be increasing with every passing day. At present, the tally stands at 1.29 million infected people, of which close to 76,000 have succumbed to the pandemic. On the other hand, approximately 1,75,000 people have recovered from coronavirus.

