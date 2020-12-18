Man United's Alex Telles Calls LeBron James His Inspiration, Talks About Love For Music

Man United left-back Alex Telles has labelled Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as his inspiration on and off the pitch. The Brazilian international has had a topsy turvy start to life in England after injuries and coronavirus saw him miss games quite early in his career at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old has made seven appearances for the Red Devils this season, as he continues to adapt to his new surroundings.

Alex Telles names 'example' LeBron James as his inspiration on and off the pitch

In an interview with ESPN Brasil as reported by SportWitness, Alex Telles talked about life since moving to Manchester United after his €15m move from Porto this summer. The 28-year-old admitted that he’s been working to get on the same pace as his teammates with English football being much more intense and physical. The marauding left-back had accumulated an impressive tally of assists at Porto, and Telles admits that he is working on replicating his record at Old Trafford. The former Galatasaray man said that he doesn’t leave training without feeling that he has evolved in any way, even if it is a cross or a set-piece.

While Telles is yet to get on the scoresheet, he has one assist to his name this season and will be looking to add more to his tally over the course of the season. Basketball has had a huge influence on Alex Telles, and the Brazilian admits looking up to Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James. The 35-year-old led the Lakers to the title earlier this year, becoming the first player to win the NBA finals MVP with three different franchises.

Great result tonight. Important victory for our campaign. Always together and focused! 🙌🏼🔥✅🚀 pic.twitter.com/C85kKKCTun — Alex Telles (@AT13Oficial) December 17, 2020

Telles said that LeBron is the example of a perfect athlete, for the way he works and trains. The Man United new signing also mentioned that the Lakers star manages to improve his teammates, being in the finals, giving his best, always being one of the best players in the competitions and looks up to him on and off the field. Telles further said, "He’s also a guy who has his foundations and helps people. In Caxias, Brazil, I also have my social project. So I really like this kind of athletes of mentality. He really is a guy that I get a lot of inspiration from".

Alex Telles and music: Man United star reveals love for musical instruments

Alex Telles also revealed that music plays a huge role in his life off the pitch. The Brazilain international plays a host of instruments and has taken many of them on his trip to Manchester. Telles revealed that his instruments were one of the first things he wanted to bring with him, as it is his refuge when he gets distracted or troubled. The left-back said that he has played the guitar since he was eight, and had learned piano about two years ago. He also knows how to play the percussion instruments used in samba and pagode and also likes playing the drums.

(Image Courtesy: Alex Telles, LeBron James Instagram)