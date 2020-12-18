Bayern Munich Chief Rules Out Mbappe Transfer Amid PSG Contract Speculations

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best young football stars in the world. The Frenchman has already netted more than 100 goals since his move to the French capital in 2017 and looks to rake up several more in the coming days. With the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool already linked with a move for Mbappe, Bayern Munich were also seemed to have developed an interest in him. But the Bavarians' CEO has rubbished Mbappe transfer talks.

Mbappe to Bayern? Club CEO denies interest

Bayern Munich have spent big on transfers in the past few seasons, including the likes of Leroy Sane, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. But the club cannot afford to land Mbappe, citing his hefty transfer fee, believes Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

100 buts pour le PSG.

Un sentiment de fierté incroyable.

Un grand merci à tous mes coéquipiers, le club, mes proches et bien sûr vous les fans pour votre soutien.

ICI C’EST PARIS ❤️💙 @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/W48hA5VlfK — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 5, 2020

"I love Mbappe and his way of playing, but we will never be able to bring him to Bayern", said Rummenigge while speaking to Le Figaro. He went on to assert that the 21-year-old winger was supposed to be where he is at the moment and he wouldn't want to bother PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on the transfer of the Frenchman, citing the decent relationship between the two.

Mbappe contract extension talks ongoing

Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June 2022. Earlier reports claimed that the player will not sign a new contract in an attempt to force a move to Real Madrid at the end of the current season. But the report has since become irrelevant as the France international looks to extend his stay at Parc des Princes.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has also reportedly confirmed that the defending Ligue 1 champions are in the process of extending his stay beyond the current deal. Speaking to Copa90, Mbappe hinted at the same. "We make every decision together, as a family. I think it's the strongest possible thing."

Mbappe Madrid talks fail to die down

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has reportedly revealed that he has been convincing the 2018 World Cup winner to put pen to paper, insisting there isn't any better club for him than the Parc des Princes outfit. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are still keen on his transfer, as they look to land him next summer.

Image courtesy: PSG website