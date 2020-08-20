How Man United's financial Losses Due To COVID-19 Could Hamper Jadon Sancho Transfer

Premier League giants Manchester United have still not given up on their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho despite the German club's firm stance on the player. It was previously reported that Dortmund might be forced fo sell Jadon Sancho during the summer after recording a £40m (€43.9m) loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the financial ramifications of the coronavirus appear to have had a major setback on Man United as well with the Red Devils reportedly losing between £4m (€4.4m) and £5m (€5.54m) per game when the games are held behind closed doors.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in doubt?

According to reports from The Athletic, Man United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjar wanted Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford soon after United confirmed Champions League qualification. Although reports have claimed that Sancho agreed on personal terms with Man United, there is still a gap in the player valuation, with Dortmund unwilling to let the 20-year-old depart for anything under £110m (€120m). Dortmund also revealed that they were under no obligation to sell any players during the summer.

It was in a bid to make up for losses from behind-the-scenes games of between £4m and £5m per game that #mufc took £140m from Bank of America, rather than to increase the club's capacity in the transfer market #muzone [@lauriewhitwell] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 20, 2020

Earlier this year, in May, Man United fans were excited over the £140m (€155m) loan the club had taken from the Bank of America. It was expected that the funds would be used for player arrivals and possibly Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. However, those funds have reportedly been used to cover up for the losses following the games that were held behind closed doors. The games behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant that United lost between £4m (€4.4m) and £5m (€5.54m) per game.

Manchester United transfer news: Players linked with moves to Old Trafford

Man United suffered a major financial blow with games being played in empty stadiums and it appears that they are unwilling to match Dortmund's asking price of £110m (€120m) for Sancho. Earlier this week, it was reported that Man United are prepared to 'include Sergio Romero' as a makeweight in order to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, who is valued at around £70m (€77m). The latest reports from The Athletic also claim that Man United are monitoring Bournemouth youngster David Brooks as a cheaper alternative. Juve's Douglas Costa and Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey are also reported targets for Solskjaer's Man United.

Image Credits - Jadon Sancho Instagram / AP