Arsenal's First 6 Away Games Include Four Against 'Big 6', Two Against Promoted Teams

Mikel Arteta will begin his first full season as the head coach of Arsenal FC as the Gunners will take on Fulham on September 12. A trip to Craven Cottage will be the first of Gunners' opening six tricky away fixtures of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. Arsenal face further away trips to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United, all in their opening eight fixtures.

Arsenal will kickstart the new season facing Liverpool on Saturday, August 29, for the Community Shield.

🗓 The #PLfixtures are in!



🏆 Find out how our @PremierLeague schedule looks for 2020/21 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2020

West Ham United will be the first team to visit the Emirates in the Premier League. Arsenal will host the Hammers on September 19. Other key fixtures for Arteta's men include a North London derby against Tottenham (December 5) and Boxing Day match against fellow London rivals Chelsea. Cramped between the two London opponents, Arsenal will be facing Burnley, Southampton and Everton, all within a space of a week.

Arsenal fixture list

at Fulham, Saturday, September 12 vs West Ham United, Saturday, September 19 at Liverpool FC, Saturday, September 26 vs Sheffield United, Saturday, October 3 at Manchester City, Saturday, October 17 vs Leicester City, Saturday, October 24 at Manchester United, Saturday, October 31 vs Aston Villa, Saturday, November 7 at Leeds United, Saturday, November 21 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Saturday, November 28 at Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday, December 5 vs Burnley, Saturday, December 12 vs Southampton, Tuesday, December 15 at Everton, Saturday, December 19 vs Chelsea, Saturday, December 26 at Brighton and Hove Albion, Monday, December 28 at West Bromwich Albion, Saturday, January 2 vs Crystal Palace, Tuesday, January 12 vs Newcastle United, Saturday, January 16 at Southampton, Wednesday, January 27 vs Manchester United, Saturday, January 30 at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tuesday, February 2 at Aston Villa, Saturday, February 6 vs Leeds United, Saturday, February 13 vs Manchester City, Saturday, February 20 at Leicester City, Saturday, February 27 at Burnley, Saturday, March 6 vs Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday, March 13 at West Ham United, Saturday, March 20 vs Liverpool, Saturday, April 3 at Sheffield United, Saturday, April 10 vs Fulham, Saturday, April 17 vs Everton, Saturday, April 24 at Newcastle United, Saturday, May 1 vs West Bromwich Albion, Saturday, May 8 at Chelsea, Wednesday, May 12 at Crystal Palace, Saturday, May 15 vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Sunday, May 23

Also Read | Toni Kroos Sent An INCREDIBLE Message To Joshua Kimmich After Bayern Thrashed Barca 8-2

Also Read | Premier League Record FOURTEEN new Positive Coronavirus Cases At 12 Pre-season Camps

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Van De Beek, Memphis Depay And Michael Keane On Koeman's Wishlist

Also Read | Barcelona Presidential Candidate Plans To Sack Ronald Koeman In 2021 And Appoint Xavi

(Image Credits: Arsenal Instagram Handle)