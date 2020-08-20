Arsenal's First 6 Away Games Include Four Against 'Big 6', Two Against Promoted Teams

Mikel Arteta will begin his first full season as the head coach of Arsenal FC as the Gunners will take on Fulham on September 12. A trip to Craven Cottage will be the first of Gunners' opening six tricky away fixtures of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. Arsenal face further away trips to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United, all in their opening eight fixtures.
Arsenal will kickstart the new season facing Liverpool on Saturday, August 29, for the Community Shield.
🗓 The #PLfixtures are in!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2020
🏆 Find out how our @PremierLeague schedule looks for 2020/21 👇
West Ham United will be the first team to visit the Emirates in the Premier League. Arsenal will host the Hammers on September 19. Other key fixtures for Arteta's men include a North London derby against Tottenham (December 5) and Boxing Day match against fellow London rivals Chelsea. Cramped between the two London opponents, Arsenal will be facing Burnley, Southampton and Everton, all within a space of a week.
Also Read | Toni Kroos Sent An INCREDIBLE Message To Joshua Kimmich After Bayern Thrashed Barca 8-2
Also Read | Premier League Record FOURTEEN new Positive Coronavirus Cases At 12 Pre-season Camps
Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Van De Beek, Memphis Depay And Michael Keane On Koeman's Wishlist
Also Read | Barcelona Presidential Candidate Plans To Sack Ronald Koeman In 2021 And Appoint Xavi