Arsenal's First 6 Away Games Include Four Against 'Big 6', Two Against Promoted Teams

Arsenal will kickstart their 2020/21 Premier League campaign on Sep 12 with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham. The Gunners face a tricky set on opening fixtures.

Mikel Arteta will begin his first full season as the head coach of Arsenal FC as the Gunners will take on Fulham on September 12. A trip to Craven Cottage will be the first of Gunners' opening six tricky away fixtures of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. Arsenal face further away trips to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United, all in their opening eight fixtures. 

Arsenal will kickstart the new season facing Liverpool on Saturday, August 29, for the Community Shield. 

West Ham United will be the first team to visit the Emirates in the Premier League. Arsenal will host the Hammers on September 19. Other key fixtures for Arteta's men include a North London derby against Tottenham (December 5) and Boxing Day match against fellow London rivals Chelsea. Cramped between the two London opponents, Arsenal will be facing Burnley, Southampton and Everton, all within a space of a week. 

Arsenal fixture list

  1. at Fulham, Saturday, September 12

  2. vs West Ham United, Saturday, September 19 

  3. at Liverpool FC, Saturday, September 26

  4. vs Sheffield United, Saturday, October 3

  5. at Manchester City, Saturday, October 17

  6. vs Leicester City, Saturday, October 24

  7. at Manchester United, Saturday, October 31

  8. vs Aston Villa, Saturday, November 7

  9. at Leeds United, Saturday, November 21

  10. vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Saturday, November 28

  11. at Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday, December 5

  12. vs Burnley, Saturday, December 12

  13. vs Southampton, Tuesday, December 15

  14. at Everton, Saturday, December 19

  15. vs Chelsea, Saturday, December 26

  16. at Brighton and Hove Albion, Monday, December 28

  17. at West Bromwich Albion, Saturday, January 2

  18. vs Crystal Palace, Tuesday, January 12

  19. vs Newcastle United, Saturday, January 16

  20. at Southampton, Wednesday, January 27

  21. vs Manchester United, Saturday, January 30

  22. at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tuesday, February 2

  23. at Aston Villa, Saturday, February 6

  24. vs Leeds United, Saturday, February 13

  25. vs Manchester City, Saturday, February 20

  26. at Leicester City, Saturday, February 27

  27. at Burnley, Saturday, March 6

  28. vs Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday, March 13

  29. at West Ham United, Saturday, March 20

  30. vs Liverpool, Saturday, April 3

  31. at Sheffield United, Saturday, April 10

  32. vs Fulham, Saturday, April 17

  33. vs Everton, Saturday, April 24

  34. at Newcastle United, Saturday, May 1

  35. vs West Bromwich Albion, Saturday, May 8

  36. at Chelsea, Wednesday, May 12

  37. at Crystal Palace, Saturday, May 15

  38. vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Sunday, May 23

