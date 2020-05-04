Man United's Marcos Rojo Flouts COVID-19 Lockdown Rules To Smoke And Play Cards

The coronavirus crisis has hit the UK on a massive scale with the death count crossing the 28,000 mark on Sunday. England now remains on the same trajectory as Spain and Italy. However, despite the apparent health risks, Premier League officials remain hell-bent on resuming the 2019-20 season in the coming weeks. While most of the Premier League players have been asked to adhere to the lockdown rules in their respective countries, Man United defender Marcos Rojo was recently seen smoking and playing cards in Argentina amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Premier League return

Argentina forward Sergio Aguero reveals players are 'scared'

Sergio Aguero believes 'majority of players' scared about football's return! pic.twitter.com/5rZPgrz0WR — Stadium Astro (@stadiumastro) May 4, 2020

Marcos Rojo quarantine incident

Argentina defender bound to face consequences from Man United management

Marcos Rojo rompiendo la cuarentena, el distanciamiento social en plena pandemia mundial y fumando. Ex jugador de fútbol hace varias temporadas. Espero que la gente de @ManUtd haga algo al respecto. pic.twitter.com/EIffc6kt4A — Sebastian Díaz (@seba12Diaz) May 2, 2020

After the Premier League was put on hold a couple of months ago, players were instructed to remain indoors and self-isolate. The likes of Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Moise Kean made headlines in recent weeks for violating those orders and were handed sanctions for their respective actions. Man United defender Marcos Rojo is the most recent high-profile name to join that list after he was seen smoking and playing cards along with his friends back home in Argentina. Marcos Rojo, who is on loan at Estudiantes LP from Man United, will reportedly be reminded of his duties by club officials in light of his recent actions away from the pitch. Marcos Rojo has a contract with Man United until June 2021 but is expected to move on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

Man United thank NHS workers for their relentless service towards citizens

