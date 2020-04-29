Paul Pogba Could Leave For Italy As Juventus Discuss Swap Deal With Man United: Reports

French midfielder Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United may be finally over with reports indicating Man United and his former club Juventus are discussing a swap deal for him. Since returning to Old Trafford in 2016, Paul Pogba has struggled for consistency with the Red Devils and has repeatedly been criticised by fans and experts. With his contract set to expire next summer, it appears as if Man United are not looking to activate his one-year extension and instead will look to offload him for a sizeable fee and a player in exchange.

Also Read | Juventus Target Paul Pogba Likely To Sign New Deal With Man United And Lead Them In Future: Report

Paul Pogba transfer: Juventus looking to lure the Frenchman back to Turin

Over the last few weeks, rumours of a Paul Pogba transfer has repeatedly made the headlines. While some report suggested the midfielder will extend his stay at Man United, others noted his future lies away from the club. Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio stated during a Q&A session that he expects Pogba to leave Man United in the summer. The report stated that United still consider Pogba a valuable asset not only as a player but also for marketing and commercialisation. However, with his contract expiring in 2021, reports suggest it might prove difficult to negotiate a new contract with the Frenchman.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Wants Out Of Man United With Juventus Being His First Choice: Report

Juventus, who were linked to Paul Pogba last summer, have reportedly been in discussion with Man United over a swap deal for the midfielder. Reports in the UK state Juventus might not be willing to meet United's asking price for Pogba and hence are trying to negotiate a swap deal. Miralem Pjanic, Alex Sandro and Douglas Costa are some of the players United have been linked to in the past and could be offered by the Old Lady to secure a Paul Poga transfer.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Transfer: Pogba Prefers Move To Real Madrid Despite Juventus Interest: Report

Real Madrid, Juventus to vie for Pogba's signature?

Paul Pogba has been sidelined for much of the season as he has been nursing his ankle injury. He played just eight games this season without a single goal to his name. Despite his injury, Pogba remains a sought-after player in the transfer market. Along with Juventus, Real Madrid have reportedly been closely monitoring his situation at Old Trafford. Real manager Zinedine Zidane is known to be a big fan of the midfielder and also tried to sign him last summer. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it might prove difficult for clubs to afford Paul Pogba.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Explains How His Angry Brother Influenced Move To Juventus From Man Utd