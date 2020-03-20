Man United Defender Victor Lindelof Wears Dress To Celebrate Wife's Collection Launch

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was recently spotted wearing his wife's dress during her dress collection launch. The player and his family have been under self-quarantine recently. England remains one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Man United star Victor Lindelof's wife posts on Instagram

Victor Lindelof's wife Maja Nilsson Lindelof posted a picture of her husband on Instagram wearing her dress. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "9.55 this morning thank you for all your unconditional love and support all these years. I’ve always had this dream and you have always made me believe it’s possible." Later it was revealed that the picture was taken during the launch of her new dress collection.

Man United fans react to Victor Lindelof's picture

Why is he wearing Arsenal kit? — R E D • D E V I L (@REDDEVIL2O2O) March 19, 2020

No wonder he's always targeted by defenders. — Norman (@mugisha_norman) March 19, 2020

Is he nuts ? So many deaths and they launch a fashion collection and he dresses like that ? 🤡 — AntiED (@ed_anti) March 19, 2020

Pipe down, fragile masculinity. — InnoccenntMan (@TeddyMika2D) March 19, 2020

I knew something is up with this dude, get him out NOW. — SaifRed (@SaifRed9) March 19, 2020

An emergency meeting was held amid coronavirus lockdown

England has been under coronavirus lockdown since the past week. All Premier League games were initially scheduled to be played behind closed doors. However, fearing the coronavirus lockdown, the league was suspended until April 30. In a meeting that was held on Thursday, all 20 Premier League club representatives participated.

Coronavirus lockdown: Several important decisions taken

The emergency meeting resolved to discuss the ongoing coronavirus situation. Several important decisions were reportedly taken in the meeting. One of the major decisions included the abolition of rule that states that the Premier League season should end by June 30. This clears the way for the remaining fixtures to be played beyond the stipulated time. Another decision involved extending the ongoing Premier League suspension until April 30.

