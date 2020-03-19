Man United Star Jesse Lingard’s Value Falls By 45% In Less Than Two Seasons: Report

The 'Jesse Lingard value drops' news has caught the interest of fans on social media. The Man United midfielder's fall from grace over the past two seasons has been nothing short of spectacular. Something Man United fans wouldn't be proud of is the fact that Jesse Lingard's value has dropped by 45% since 2018. Along with the Jesse Lingard endorsements, read on to know the Jesse Lingard net worth.

Market Movers:



📉 Jesse Lingard’s value falls by 45% in less than two yearshttps://t.co/RG1VvuIeD1 — Football FanCast (@FootballFanCast) March 18, 2020

Jesse Lingard value drops after FIFA 2018 WC

The Man United playmaker was one of the key members for the club back in the 2017/18 campaign. With 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions, Jesse Lingard booked his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad starting in all but two games at the FIFA World Cup 2018. At the time, not many would have predicted the Jesse Lingard value drops figures amid some imperative performances in a Man United jersey.

Jesse Lingard value drops by 45%: Jesse Lingard endorsements

The Msan United midfielder has been poor this season under Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer, which has sparked the 'Jesse Lingard value drops news' over social media. Starting in just nine games for Man United this season, the 'Jesse Lingard value drops' news comes as not much of a surprise. The Man United star was valued at £36m from July 2018 until June 2019, but the Jesse Lingard value drops have been substantial as that number now stands at just £19.8m, losing 45% of his value during that period of time.

Jesse Lingard endorsements: Jesse Lingard net worth

At Man United, Jesse Lingard has built quite a brand name for himself. The Jesse Lingard endorsements include a number of clothing items, aftershave and various accessories under his brand name J-Lingz. The Jesse Lingard endorsements are even peddling his own scent, along with mobile phone cases featuring a graphic of his trademark goal celebration. As of now, according to estimates, Lingard is worth around £11 million and earns around £100,000 a week through his Man United salary.

Man United news: Jesse Lingard net worth

During Lingard's time at Manchester United, the 27-year-old has helped the club to win the FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield as well as the Europa League. The titles with Man United and Jesse Lingard's endorsements had a great impact on the Jesse Lingard net worth. But poor performances over the past two seasons have nearly halved his value.

