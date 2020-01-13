Man Utd Apologises To Norman Whiteside After Leaving Him Out Off Youngest Players List

Manchester United has apologised to former player Norman Whiteside for leaving out his name from the club's list of youngest players to reach a total of 200 games. Marcus Rashford marked 200 games for United in its 4-0 win over Norwich City. According to reports, Rashford was thought to be the youngest players to reach such a milestone after George Best and Ryan Giggs.

United issues apology to Whiteside

However, Whiteside's wife pointed out that her husband had reached the 200 games milestone earlier than Rashford and was the youngest to do so in the Red Devils' history. The incident prompted United to issue an apology to their former player who also holds the record for the club's youngest player to play in a World Cup final in the year 1982 and the youngest to score in an FA Cup final. According to reports, Whiteside was only 21-years-old when he marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United in the year 1986.

United issued the apology on its website wherein they said that the previous version of the article had not mentioned Whiteside, who marked his 200th appearance against Leicester City on September 6 in 1986. The club further added that the records made him the youngest to reach such a milestone at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford had tweeted in relation to him reaching the 200 mark with a special mention for Whiteside.

Appreciation tweet for the great Norman Whiteside. Never to be overlooked ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X4JpvRsili — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 12, 2020

Former Manchester City right-back Micah Richards believes that Marcus Rashford would have scored 40 goals per season if he would have been a Manchester City player. Richards expressed his views when he featured as a studio guest during the Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Manchester United. Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United's only goal in the clash as City went on to win the first leg. The second-half goal marked Marcus Rashford's 17th goal of the season. Richards stated that he feels 'sorry' for Marcus Rashford as United are not as lethal in attack when compared to other teams.

