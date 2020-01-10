Manchester United 'sick To The Core' As Jesse Lingard Pairs Up With Mino Raiola: Reports

Things for Manchester United can go from bad to worse. A majority of the players are eyeing a move to a different club. Ashley Young, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard can all leave Manchester United in this transfer window itself. Paul Pogba might join Real Madrid while Ashley Young is rumoured to join Inter Milan. Jesse Lingard failed to score or assist a single goal in 2019 for Manchester United. However, Jesse Lingard is now joining hands with famous agent Mino Raiola in his quest to find a new club for him.

Jesse Lingard wants Mino Raiola to find him a new club

The rumours of Jesse Lingard and Mino Raiola pairing-up can be bad news for Manchester United. Mino Raiola, who is also Paul Pogba's agent, recently criticised Manchester United for trying to defame the Frenchman. The agent went on to say that he will not bring any player to Manchester United given their current situation. Jesse Lingard has a contract till 2021 and United also have the option to extend it by a year. According to The Athletic, one of the sources close to Manchester United said that the club would be ‘sick to the core’ if Jesse Lingard comes under Mino Raiola. The 27-year-old midfielder earns up to £100,000 per week and only a manager of Mino Raiola's stature can get Jesse Lingard a club which can meet his salary cap.

Jesse Lingard has been offered to AC Milan recently. He is leaving Manchester United #mulive [alessandro jacobone, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 7, 2020

AC Milan are leading the race to sign Jesse Lingard after they got hold of former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, offloading Jesse Lingard can also be a good move for Manchester United. The midfielder has been out of form for a while now. Majority of the fans want Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United. Jesse Lingard joined Manchester United in 2011 and has only found the net 30 times in 194 appearances. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is rebuilding the United side with young prospects and he wants to sign six new players in the next two transfer windows.

