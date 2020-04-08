Man Utd Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Believes It Would Be A 'big' Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the summer transfer window will be a huge one for the club considering the Coronavirus pandemic. Football was brought to an abrupt halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic and as things stand, all major football leagues including the Premier League have been suspended indefinitely with training facilities out of bounds. With the lack of footballing action, many clubs are staring at a potential financial crisis and the summer transfer window could be crucial for many clubs.

Man Utd transfer rumours: Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes summer window would be a 'big one' for the club

Speaking to former teammate and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the upcoming summer transfer window could be of huge significance to the club. Solskjaer said that Man Utd have to be ready when football gets back to normal and put them into action. The former Man Utd striker added that amidst the Premier League suspension, the club has more time to look at potential targets and discuss their plans. However, Solskjaer threw caution to the wind and said that the situation is unprecedented and no one has a clue on how the transfer market is going to react to the Coronavirus situation.

"I'm sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to"



Ole Gunnar Solskjær believes it could be a big summer transfer window for Manchester United



Man Utd transfer rumours: Man Utd linked with Jadon Sancho, Ferran Torres

Man Utd are keen to bolster their attack after investing heavily in their defence with the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer. Solskjaer's side has been linked with a potential swoop for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and are favourites for his signature if reports are to be believed. Recent reports suggest that Man Utd have also entered the race to sign highly-rated Valencia winger Ferran Torres and will compete with their Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Atletico Madrid's Saul and Lyon's Moussa Dembele have also been touted as Solskjaer's potential targets.

