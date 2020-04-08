Who Is Ferran Torres? Valencia's 20-year-old Winger Linked With Man Utd Switch

Manchester United are looking to bolster their attack in the summer transfer window and one of the key areas of focus is reportedly the right-wing position. While the Red Devils have been heavily linked with the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, reports suggest that they could also enter the fray to snap up Valencia's highly-rated winger Ferran Torres. Here's a look at who is Ferran Torres and how the LaLiga star could fit into Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans next summer.

Who is Ferran Torres? Man Utd linked with a move for Valencia starlet

Man Utd have been termed as potential suitors for Valencia's Ferran Torres if reports are to be believed. The Premier League giants will compete with arch-rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Juventus for the signature of the 20-year old. Torres has a contract with Valencia running till 2021 which reportedly has a £92 million release clause. However, Valencia could be forced to sell their prized asset for a much lesser price if they decide to cash in on Ferran Torres in the summer.

Man Utd in giant eight-club transfer battle for Valencia’s £92m winger Ferran Torres with Liverpool and City also keen https://t.co/WTfBgr6vsE — The Sun - Man Utd (@SunManUtd) April 7, 2020

Who is Ferran Torres? Valencia record and career so far

Ferran Torres has been part of the Valencia academy since he was six years old. The winger rose through the ranks and played in the Spanish second division for two seasons before making the jump up to the first team. Ferran Torres made his LaLiga debut in 2017 and has gradually become one of the lynchpins in the Valencia side.

The 20-year old has made 88 appearances for Valencia and has scored nine goals so far. In 25 LaLiga games this season, the winger has scored four goals and set up four assists helping Valencia compete for a place in Europe. Torres has represented Spain at the U-17, U-19 and U-21 levels. He was part of the Spain U-17 squad that lifted the EURO U-17 championship while also making it to the U-17 World Cup final. Ferran Torres scored the decisive penalty in the UEFA Euro U-19 semi-final against France while he also scored a brace against Portugal in the final.

Who is Ferran Torres? Ferran Torres style of play

Ferran Torres is rated highly for his immense work-rate and has a penchant for hugging the touchline. According to scout reports, Torres is capable of cutting inside and taking shots, much like Man Utd's prime target Jadon Sancho. Ferran Torres is particularly known for his pace and creativity. His technique and control at speed enables him to take on opponents and overload the flanks to deliver crosses or cut back inside and take a shot at goal. At 6′ 0″, Ferran also has a strong aerial presence and his athleticism and heading abilities make him a potent threat during set-pieces.

