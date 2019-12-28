Man Utd Handed Major Transfer Boost After Barcelona Makes Eriksen Decision

Manchester United have recently been handed a boost in terms of signing Christian Eriksen after reports suggested that Barcelona has no such intention of buying new players in the January transfer window. The reason behind the Catalan giant's decision comes after they made high profile signings such as Antione Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong. Eriksen is in the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has made his intentions of not signing a new deal very clear to his bosses at the club.

Eriksen's future clouded with uncertainty

With his contract ending in January, Eriksen will be able to sign a pre-contract with any club and leave Tottenham for free in the summer. However, clubs such as Juventus, Paris Saint-German and Barcelona will hope for the midfielder to leave the Premier League club in the summer instead of handing in a request in January. But Tottenham will hope to capitalise and sell Eriksen in January so that they don't let him go on a free transfer in the summer.

According to reports, the Red Devils are hoping to convince the 27-year-old midfielder to play at Old Trafford instead of looking for a new challenge on foreign land. While details about the footballer's future remain clouded with uncertainty, Tottenham manager said that he was well aware of what Eriksen wanted to do, adding that it was the player's decision to reveal all the details about his future. Mourinho further added that he was aware because there is two-way communication between him and Eriksen.

Eriksen wanted to play in the Champions League

According to reports, the Red Devils were keen on signing Christian Eriksen but the midfielder declined their offer as he wanted to play in the Champions League with Tottenham. The midfielder had an amazing 2018-19 season with Tottenham as he bagged 10 goals and provided 17 assists in 51 matches for the club as former manager Mauricio Pochettino's team finished fourth in the league and reached the Champions League final. According to reports, Tottenham now doesn't value Eriksen at 80 million pounds and chairman Daniel Levy is ready to sell him to a rival club.

According to reports, Solskjaer will be looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window as the Red Devils faced a lot of injury problems with Marcus Rashford being their only fit striker. With United gunning for the 4th position which is also the final Champions League spot, they will not be able to afford a callous attitude and slip-ups from any of their players, with the most recent example being Jesse Lingard's outrageous miss in a 2-0 defeat against bottom of the table club Watford on December 22.

(With inputs from agencies)