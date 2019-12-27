Solskjaer Should Play Greenwood More Often: Peter Schmeichel

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was of the opinion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should let Mason Greenwood play more often after he scored one of the four goals that helped the Red Devils register a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford. The 18-year-old striker made only his second start of the season and impressed everyone with his time on the field. The 18-year-old academy graduate intercepted a poor pass from a Newcastle defender before scoring for his team with a left-footed shot in the 36th minute just outside the 18-yard area. Greenwood's goal marked his eighth goal in 22 matches.

'Greenwood was exceptional'

Talking to an international media outlet, Schmeichel said that applauded the striker's shot as soon as he intercepted the ball. He further added that if someone intercepted a pass like this then the player would mostly pass the ball and not shoot but Greenwood took the chance and netted the second goal of the match.

Former Newcastle player Alan Shearer said that the way Greenwood performed in the match was exceptional and with a time period of about two years, his name will regularly feature in the playing XI. Shearer is of the opinion that Greenwood is a natural goal scorer, adding that he is a player who does not get scared while scoring a goal.

The Magpies took an early lead at the Theatre of Dreams through Longstaff who scored his second goal against the Red Devils after scoring the winning goal in Newcastle's 1-0 win over United in the month of October. However, the home team quickly recovered with an equalising goal from Anthony Martial in the 24th minute who ended scoring a brace with a second goal in the 51st minute. Marcus Rashford also scored a stunning goal with a header in the 41st minute.

'We need to be in the right headspace'

Defender Harry Maguire praised his side's performance, adding that they still need to be charged up for their match against Burnley on December 29. Maguire further added that everyone played with a lot of intensity during the entire match. He said that the Red Devils will have a two-day time to gear up for their next league match, adding that it was necessary for everyone to be in the right headspace.

