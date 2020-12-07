Man Utd Legend Ferdinand Laughs At Fan's Claim That He's Bigger Than Juventus On Twitter

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has been quite candid with his tweets, often trolling people on the social networking site. Besides, he has been equally vocal about various issues, be it on the field, or off it, inviting mixed reactions from several quarters, including the club fans. The Man United legend decided to respond to a hilarious tweet which suggests he is bigger than defending Italian champions Juventus, merely on the basis of followers.

Fan compares Juventus to Man United legend Rio Ferdinand

Juventus Twitter handle was abuzz with mesmerising tweets following the Old Lady's splendid victory against Torino in the derby that was played on Sunday. Despite trailing in the earlier minutes of the game, Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci bagged two goals in the second half to help their side clinch three points from a crucial clash.

But the victory for the defending Serie A champions wasn't just the only observation for a Twitter user who goes by the name Homadi Stanley. He tweeted two screenshots of Twitter handles of Juventus and Ferdinand respectively in an attempt to compare the fan base of the two parties.

Rio Ferdinand laughs out 'bigger than Juventus' claims

While Juventus Twitter handle has 8.5 million followers, Ferdinand leads the way with a mammoth 10.8 million followers. Stanley claimed that the Man United legend was bigger than a club as decorated as Juventus, by merely comparing the Twitter followers of the two handles.

The tweet caught the eye of Ferdinand who decided not to ignore the hilarious comparison. Instead, the former Man United defender quoted Stanley's tweet, while laughing it out with emojis. Fans could not hold on to their emotions, with some even attributing Juventus' growing social media numbers to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Premier League news: Ferdinand lauds Greenwood

Maceeeeeey Maceyyyyyyyyyy

Superb Finish Brav!@masongreenwood



Ps I don’t want no hate from #WHUFC fans, I love you guys also man! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 5, 2020

Elsewhere, Man United completed a sensational comeback to emerge victorious against West Ham United on Saturday. Although the Red Devils netted thrice, Mason Greenwood's strike has come in for some massive praise, particularly from Ferdinand. He took to Twitter immediately after Greenwood's goal to laud the youngster's efforts. Meanwhile, the next fixture will see RB Leipzig vs Man United clash in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Image courtesy: Rio Ferdinand Twitter