Rio Ferdinand Slams Man United's Lack Of Transfers, Compares Chelsea's Summer Window

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed the club's hierarchy for their lack of decisiveness in the summer transfer market. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players including Jadon Sancho and Thiago this summer, but have dragged on negotiations without agreeing on a deal. Barring the signing of Donny van de Beek, the Premier League giants have been largely passive in the market, and Rio Ferdinand has urged the hierarchy to take a page out of rivals Chelsea's book.

Rio Ferdinand slams Ed Woodward for lack of Man United transfers this summer

During an appearance on the Five YouTube Channel, Rio Ferdinand slammed Man United's pursuit of the Jadon Sancho transfer calling it a 'frustrating ordeal' for the Red Devils fans.



The Jadon Sancho transfer saga has dominated headlines since the last few months, with the Old Trafford hierarchy sensationally walking out of a deal before the August 10 deadline. Furthermore, Man United also came up short in a deal for Champions League winner Thiago Alcantara, with the Bayern Munich star all set to join Liverpool. Real Madrid duo Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale are closing in on joining Spurs, becoming members of the failed Man United transfers this season.

Rio Ferdinand cited Chelsea's example and suggested that life should be comfortable during the transfer market. The Blues splashed more than £200m on the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech with minimum fuss as Frank Lampard re-jigged his side ahead of the new season.



Speaking on the Jadon Sancho transfer, the former England international claimed that the deal for the Dortmund star was talked about months ago but is far from complete. While Rio Ferdinand admits dealings in the transfer market are difficult, he cited that Chelsea have shown the way of putting the money down and getting the transfers done.

Rio Ferdinand: "The difference in the way Chelsea have done their business compared to say my team Man United... there is no noise there's nothing going on, all you're seeing is bang - deal. Little bit of talk, bang-deal. #muzone [five] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 16, 2020

Man United transfers: Solskjaer's side linked with David Brooks, Ismaila Sarr

With the Jadon Sancho transfer saga set to drag on till deadline day, the Red Devils have turned their attention to budget buys Ismaila Sarr and David Brooks. Both were relegated from the Premier League last season and could be on their way to Old Trafford as Ed Woodward and Co hope to finalise some quick fixes before the deadline day. Both wingers are expected to cost Man United a fee in the region of £30 million, much lesser than the £108 million quoted for the Jadon Sancho transfer.

