Wayne Rooney Vs Rio Ferdinand Charity BOXING Match At Old Trafford? Eddie Hearn Confirms

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he wants to stage a charity fight between ex-Manchester United stars Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford in the future. Both club legends have earlier expressed an interest in the sport. Rio Ferdinand made an attempt to launch his boxing career back in 2018 but retired when it seemed to be well beyond his reach.

Eddie Hearn has expressed his plans to bring the legendary duo back to Old Trafford one more time. This was revealed during a discussion with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on his No Passion No Point podcast. Rio Ferdinand believes boxing is an amazing sport for the mind and the body and Rooney could look to redeem his reputation after he in was infamously floored by Phil Bardsley in a kitchen spar back in 2015.

Eddie Hearn confirms Rio Ferdinand vs Wayne Rooney plans

During the discussion, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn asked Virgil van Dijk: “Can I get you in the ring for a charity punch-up? Would you like to go and do three or four rounds with anyone in the Premier League?”

Van Dijk replied asking: “If I’m fighting, which class am I? I’m like about 90kg." Hearn told the Liverpool colossus that he is more of a cruiserweight."

It was during this discussion that Eddie Hearn spoke about his plans of the Rooney vs Ferdinand boxing match and revealed that he would like to host the Wayne Rooney vs Rio Ferdinand fight since he believes both of them can fight a bit. Hearn then asked Van Dijk to help him get a couple of ex-Liverpool stars on board after the Rooney vs Ferdinand boxing match is booked.

Rio Ferdinand boxing career: Manchester United legend retires without taking the ring

Rio Ferdinand had the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and subsequently stepping into the ring. However, he wasn't granted a boxing license nor the chance to demonstrate his abilities and retired without having featured in a professional fight.

