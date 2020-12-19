Amad Diallo Receives Passport, Work Permit To Complete €40m January Move To Man United

Atalanta winger Amad Diallo will officially complete his move to Manchester United in January 2021, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils, on the transfer deadline day in October, announced that they had agreed to a deal for the 18-year-old, but the move would be completed once Diallo received a work permit. Diallo, born in Ivory Coast, moved to Italy at a young age and hence, passport issues meant that the move could not officially be sealed by United before the end of the summer transfer window.

ALSO READ: Man United's Alex Telles Calls LeBron James His Inspiration, Talks About Love For Music

Amad Diallo has finally received his passport, the deadlines have been respected.



He will fly to Manchester in January to complete his move to Man United. €25m + €15m add ons to Atalanta. 🔴✈️🇨🇮 @Amaddiallo79 #MUFC #ManUtd #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2020

Man United transfer news: Amad Diallo set to join Red Devils in January 2021

On Friday, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Amad Diallo has now received his passport and will fly to Manchester in January 2021, to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Diallo had agreed to join Man United on October 5 itself, on transfer deadline day. At the time, Romano claimed that Diallo's move from Atalanta will cost United an initial fee of €25m (£22.7m), which could rise up to €40m (£36.6m) with add-ons.

Official and confirmed. Amad Traoré Diallo to Manchester United on next January, €40m [add ons included] to Atalanta. Here we go confirmed 👌🏻🔴 #MUFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/G3VVnDwqbl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Although Diallo has now received his work permit and is set to join United in the summer, reports from the Daily Mail suggest that the 20-time English champions are still "unsure" whether the teenage winger will join the first-team squad immediately. Previous reports suggested that Solskjaer held a FaceTime call with Diallo before his move was made official and convinced the player he will be part of the first-team plans and not sent out on loan once he arrives at Old Trafford in January.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi And Neymar Make List Of Top 10 Highest-paid Celebrities In 2020

Solskjaer was eager to land an attacking player in the winter transfer window and the arrival of Diallo could further bolster United's frontline. This, however, may lead to United giving up on their pursuit of Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

ALSO READ: Liverpool 2020 Review: How Jurgen Klopp's Men Went From Perennial Doubters To Achievers

Diallo made his debut for Atalanta in Serie A last season and was part of the squad that reached the Champions League quarter-final until their defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in August. He has made two appearances for the Bergamo-based side this season, including a cameo in the Champions League game against FC Midtjylland earlier this month.

Diallo has been playing with Atalanta's academy for most of the 2020/21 campaign and has scored three goals in as many games. Last season, Diallo scored eight goals and provided 11 assists.

ALSO READ: Wolves Interested In Signing Liverpool Forward Divock Origi To Replace Injured Jimenez

Image Credits - Atalanta Instagram