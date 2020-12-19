Mo Salah Teases Move To Real Madrid Or Barcelona With Liverpool Future Uncertain

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah has refused to rule out a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future. However, Salah went on to admit that he is currently only focused on breaking records at Anfield. The Egyptian arrived at Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 with a glowing reputation, but not many could have predicted how good he would go on to be in the famous red shirt.

Mo Salah transfer news: Liverpool forward not ruling out LaLiga move

In a recent interview with Spanish news outlet Diario AS, Mo Salah was asked whether he would consider a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. The 28-year-old teased fans with his response and said, "I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. But who knows what can happen in the future".

The star forward then stated that he wants to break every record at the Merseyside club, "Its a tough choice, but right now I can say that everything is in the club's hands. Of course, I want to break records here and, I repeat, every record in the club, but everything's in the hands of the club."

In his debut season, Salah broke the record for most goals (32) in a 38-game Premier League season. Earlier this month, Salah surpassed Steven Gerrard to become Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League. He is also the fastest Liverpool player to score 50 Premier league goals.

In conclusion, Salah spoke about his incident with Ramos in the UCL 2018 final and admitted that although he was disappointed being taken off in the crunch game, injuries are part of football.

Mo Salah Liverpool contract: Reds forward valued at £108m

Salah last signed a contract extension with Liverpool in 2018 and his deal runs through till the summer of 2023. Reports from Transfermarkt claim that Salah is valued at a whopping £108m in the current market. Salah helped Liverpool to success in the Champions League in 2019 and followed that by winning the Premier League the following season.

In his 172 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, Salah has scored 108 goals and contributed 44 assists, a truly phenomenal record. Salah has scored a joint-high 11 Premier League goals for the reigning champions this season, following his strike in the 2-1 win over rivals Tottenham on Wednesday.

Salah has netted 14 goals across all competitions as leaders Liverpool will hope to extend their lead prior to Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram