Manchester United Team Up With Bear Grylls To Support Local Children Amid UK Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with most countries across the globe forced into a state of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. While the coronavirus UK lockdown lead to the temporary suspension of the Premier League season, English top-flight clubs have been on the forefront of the battle against the deadly pandemic. Manchester United have made telling contributions to help the needy survive during the coronavirus UK lockdown and their foundation has now teamed up with survival expert Bear Grylls and Bonnier Books UK to provide activity packs for primary school pupils.

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Manchester United team up with Bear Grylls to provide 'activity packages' to young children

In an official statement on their website, Manchester United announced that their foundation has joined hands with adventurer Bear Grylls and Bonnier Books UK to provide support to the younger generation and the local community in underprivileged areas of Greater Manchester. The packages, made by the Manchester United Foundation include a watch, stationery, magazine, worksheets, and some sweet treats while Bonnier Books donated three titles from Bear Grylls’ publishing portfolio to help children with some survival tips. The first set of packages were delivered to partner schools of the Manchester United Foundation including St. Luke’s R.C. Primary School in Salford, where a small number of children are still attending during this time.

🔴 @MU_Foundation

🏕 @BearGrylls



Teaming up to provide activity packs for children in the local community 🎒👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/rskTCUKuAc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2020

The Manchester United Foundation is planning to use funds raised from the Treble Reunion match in May 2019, to provide continuous support to young people and the local community in Manchester. The partnership with Bear Grylls and Bonnier to provide 1,000 activity packs is the first of several partnerships that Manchester United are planning amidst the coronavirus UK lockdown. The club aims to supply activity packs and sports equipment, to the value of £50,000 to thousands of children across the region in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus UK lockdown: Bear Grylls says he's proud to play a small part in helping young people

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, Bear Grylls said that he is proud to play a small role in helping young people in Manchester. Grylls believes that reading is the ultimate way to gain power, skills and knowledge and to explore new worlds and hopes that his books keep them entertained and motivated during this difficult time. Manchester United Foundation CEO John Shiels said that the activity package distribution is the foundation's efforts to give back to the community and make a difference to the young people.

