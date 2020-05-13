Premier League Return: No Tackling, Regular Testing And Other Restrictions For Players

As Premier League looks to resume after being under suspension for close to two months, several guidelines have been put in place, both for the game as well as the training facilities. It is reported that players are likely to return to group Premier League training from next week, however, social distancing norms need to be followed religiously, something that has been explicitly mentioned in Project Restart.

Premier League return: Premier League training protocol revealed

According to BBC, an official list of protocols was sent to the players and the managers, urging them to adhere to social distancing norms strictly during Premier League training. The report claims that corner-flags, goalposts, cones as well as the playing surfaces will need to be disinfected at the end of every training session, to avoid any possible coronavirus contraction.

Premier League return: Players to adhere to temperature checks

Other measures that have been mentioned in the official Premier League training protocol include the testing of the players and staff twice a week. The players and the staff will be subject to a pre-training questionnaire and temperature checks at the in-house facilities that will be set up by the Premier League.

Premier League return: No congregation in training

Another important measure that finds mention in the official protocol list informs the Premier League players that a central register of negative coronavirus results will need to be mandatorily maintained. The focus will be on personal hygiene and use of personal protective equipment (PPE), no congregation in communal areas, including in the medical rooms and the gym areas.

Premier League return: PFA speaks to players

Premier League players have reportedly expressed their concerns over returning to training next week, even as talks of a Premier League return continue. It is claimed that the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has spoken to the players, particularly those who have underlying medical conditions such as asthma, to keep them updated of the measures being taken for their safety.

