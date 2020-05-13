Premier League Players Express Fear Over Project Restart On WhatsApp Group: Report

As talks of a Premier League return intensify, players have expressed concerns over Project Restart, as they discuss it on WhatsApp groups. Project Restart is a five-point framework that seeks to ensure a feasible Premier League return, while also conforming to the guidelines of the government of UK, particularly in terms of social distancing norms.

Premier League return: Players raise concern on WhatsApp group

How @ManCity's Etihad Campus has been transformed to help the coronavirus response in Manchester ➡️ https://t.co/4L1F05xnoe #WeAreOneTeam pic.twitter.com/Dq6Cmzs3xN — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2020

The government of the UK have given the green light to the governing bodies to resume the Premier League from June 1. However, the welfare of players is still one of the biggest issues that need to be discussed before any possible Premier League return by June 12. Reports now claim that some of the biggest Premier League stars have been discussing their concerns on a WhatsApp group.

Premier League return: Club to speak to players on Project Restart

According to Mail, some players feel that their concerns aren’t being taken seriously by the concerned authorities. It is reported that the Premier League clubs will consult their players via a video conference in the next 48 hours. Efforts will be made to inform the players of the efforts put in place for their health and safety as well as the Project Restart.

Premier League return: Raheem Sterling raises concern

Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings has been quite vocal on social media platforms. His recent tweet suggested that players lower down the league are being ignored because people think that the lower-rung players merely worry about being relegated.

I agree with you. In my eyes we either play with relegation, because it’s safe to do so or don’t play because it’s not safe to do so. https://t.co/XJ9PYwvXME — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) May 11, 2020

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling also expressed his reservations recently. The England international claimed that efforts should be made to ensure the safety of not just the footballers but also of other Premier League staff as well as the referees. Until then, he claimed, he would have his apprehensions about the same.

