Manchester United's Scott McTominay Praises Bruno Fernandes, Talks About Return

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay believes January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have made very good first impressions at Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford in a £46.6 million deal after a protracted transfer saga, while Odion Ighalo was captured on loan on the cusp of the transfer deadline. Scott McTominay, who is a regular feature in Manchester United’s midfield, is currently nursing an injury and is expected to be back in March.

Scott McTominay on Manchester United's newest recruits

Scott McTominay has the latest on his injury lay-off and looks forward to playing with Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 6, 2020

Talking at an event for the Heads Up mental health initiative, Scott McTominay spoke about Manchester United’s latest recruits and his injury. McTominay said that both Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes were nice guys and people like them were needed at the club. The Scottish midfielder told that everybody knows what the two players can bring on the pitch.

Scott Mctominay injury: Manchester United midfielder far from first-team action

When quizzed about his present injury, Scott McTominay said that he is feeling good. However, he is still far away from first-team action. He added that he is trying to get back to his best and the running combined with the gymming is tough. Scott McTominay has been sidelined since December with a knee injury.

Troy Deeney on former teammate Odion Ighalo's move to Manchester United

Watford striker Troy Deeney - a former team-mate of Odion Ighalo - was at the Heads Up event. The Hornets captain was pleased for the Nigerian striker after he sealed a move back to the Premier League. Deeney said that Ighalo is a good friend. He said that he has massive respect for his former strike partner.

