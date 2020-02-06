Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani's Advice Lands Bruno Fernandes At Manchester United

Manchester United’s most recent signing Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he was advised to join the club by United greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani. Fernandes made these revelations while speaking to Manutd.com. The Portuguese international was signed by Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon only last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo was appreciative of Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

While speaking to the club's official website, former Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed the role played by his countrymen Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani in his switch to Manchester United. Fernandes admitted that he spoke to Ronaldo about the Premier League giants. He also divulged that Ronaldo was very appreciative of the club and advised him to join the Red Devils.

Happy with my debut 💥 Looking for the next game and grab the 3 points! 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/kXns5b6BhV — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 1, 2020

Bruno Fernandes exclaimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was happy with his switch to Manchester United and he wished to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Ronaldo had credited Old Trafford as the place which transformed him into a great player. The midfielder also asserted that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a word with Ronaldo before his signing.

Nani recorded a message for Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes also spoke about Nani, saying that he had played with him both at the club and the national level. Nani was his captain at Sporting and he learnt many things from him. He also revealed that the former United star texted him to express his happiness on the player's move to Manchester United. Nani, who now plays for MLS side Orlando City FC recorded a personal video message, asking United fans to support his compatriot. He also asserted that he missed the club and hoped that the club went back to winning titles as they did before.

Manchester United will next play against Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes made his first appearance for Manchester United against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last Saturday. He was also crowned as the player of the match for his impressive debut at Old Trafford. United are placed seventh on the Premier League points table and will next play against Chelsea on Monday (Tuesday IST).

