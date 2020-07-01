Man Utd Target Van De Beek In Relationship With Arsenal Great Dennis Bergkamp’s Daughter

AFC Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly been lined up for a sensational move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Not much was known about the 23-year-old's personal life, who was once on Real Madrid's radar as well. However, recent revelations suggest that Van de Beek is dating Dennis Bergkamp's daughter, Estelle.

Van de Beek transfer to Man Utd: Bergkamp first to spot Man Utd target

Van de Beek rose to fame last season during Ajax's scintillating run in the Champions League. The midfielder, touted as one of the best in the Netherlands, attributed his success to his mentor Dennis Bergkamp. As quoted by The Sun, the Arsenal legend spotted a 10-year-old Van de Beek when the former was a youth coach with the Eredivisie heavyweights.

Dennis Bergkamp daughter in a relationship with Van de Beek

Dennis Bergkamp helped in moulding the abilities of the Man Utd target, and during the same time, Van de Beek fell in love with his daughter. Former Ajax boss Frank de Boer revealed that Bergkamp was enthusiastic about the young talent (Van de Beek) in his youth team. Bergkamp believed that the midfielder resembled his playing style, which caught his attention. Interestingly, De Boer was the one who entrusted Bergkamp as his assistant.

Dennis Bergkamp daughter, Van de Beek vocal about the relationship

Ruben Jongkind, former head of talent development at the Ajax academy, while speaking to Daily Mail, confirmed Frank de Boer's claims that it was Bergkamp who first spotted the 10-year-old talent and touted him to become a great player in the future. It has now been revealed that Van de Beek has been dating Bergkamp's daughter Estelle since last summer.

Last Christmas, the couple shared a picture on social media, cuddling in front of a Christmas tree. The duo does not shy away from sharing their love life on social media, often posting about their vacations, while also implying the closeness the duo share.

Van de Beek transfer: Man Utd the frontrunners to sign Dutch playmaker

According to recent Van de Beek transfer rumours, the Dutchman has an agreement to leave Ajax this summer. This report comes as a major boost to Man Utd in their pursuit of the Van de Beek transfer, with Real Madrid already pulling back. It is reported that Man Utd's close relationship with Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar will play a pivotal role in the Van de Beek transfer to Old Trafford.

Image courtesy: Van de Beek, Dennis Bergkamp Instagram