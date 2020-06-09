Van De Beek Transfer: Manchester United Reportedly Preparing €40 Million Bid For Ajax Star

Ajax's impressive run to the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur brought to light their brilliant and young squad players. The Dutch champions put forth some brilliant displays en route to the semis as they defeated Serie A champions Juventus and then defending UCL champions Real Madrid. A host of young Ajax stars such as Frenkie de Jong, Mathijs de Ligt earned big-money moves to Barcelona and Juventus respectively. Hakim Ziyech, who has been terrific this season, secured a move to Chelsea as was reported earlier this year.

Andre Onana, Nicolas Tagliafico and David Neres are also being touted to make a move to a top European team in the offseason. Another Ajax player who has grabbed headlines in recent weeks is talented Dutch midfielder - Donny Van de Beek.

Donny Van de Beek transfer news

Ajax midfielder's move to Real Madrid off? Manchester United new destination?

#mufc have a long-standing interest in Donny van de Beek but there was an acceptance that he preferred Real Madrid. Now Madrid seem to want to bring players back from loans. It has come back into United's remit to go after the player. #unitedgrounds [espn] — United Grounds (@united_grounds) June 8, 2020

Donny Van de Beek transfer news

Manchester United tabling €40 million bid for Ajax superstar

BREAKING: Manchester United don table £38.5m for Donny van de Beek. Ed Woodward na paddy with Ajax CEO, Van der Sar, so the deal go happen sharp sharp. 🇳🇱👀 [360sources] pic.twitter.com/lxWhjw9N5U — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) June 9, 2020

Manchester United transfer news: Donny Van de Beek transfer

Ajax's Donny Van de Beek transfer rumours have been doing the rounds ever since last summer. The Dutch international has been linked with a lucrative move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid. Donny Van de Beek has played 118 matches for Ajax and scored 28 goals in the process. Still just 23, Donny Van de Beek has emerged as a potential transfer target for Premier League side - Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solsjaer is rumoured to be interested in securing the services of the Netherlands international. In fact, reports have also added that Manchester United are tabling a €40 million bid to complete the Donny Van de Beek transfer as soon as possible.

Manchester United transfer news

In addition to the Donny Van de Beek transfer, the Red Devils are also being linked with moves for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Birmingham's Jude Bellingham. Not to mention, Jadon Sancho transfer rumours have also been growing as the Borussia Dortmund star continues to impress in the ongoing Bundesliga season.

