Martial First Player After Robin Van Persie To Score A PL Hat-trick For Man Utd In 7 Years

Manchester United returned to Old Trafford in style after an Anthony Martial hat-trick helped the Red Devils beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Wednesday. The Anthony Martial goals vs Sheffield United meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unbeaten run across all competitions continues, with the streak stretching to 13 games. The 3-0 win over Sheffield United courtesy of an Anthony Martial hat-trick reduces the deficit between Chelsea and Man United to just two points, with the Blues set to face Manchester City on Thursday (Friday IST).

Manchester United vs Sheffield United highlights: Anthony Martial hat-trick vs Sheffield moves Red Devils closer to Top 4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got off to a perfect start after lockdown hero Marcus Rashford set up the first of Anthony Martial goals vs Sheffield United, seven minutes into the match. The Red Devils persistently threatened the Sheffield United defence with Rashford flunking a couple of straight forward chances before the first drinks break. After some much-needed hydration on a hot Manchester afternoon, The Blades returned to top form, with George Baldock and John Fleck frightening the United defence. However, Man Utd contained the pressure and released a devasting counter-attack for the second of Anthony Martial goals vs Sheffield United on the brink of half-time.

FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd



Anthony Martial's brilliant hat-trick secures the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men #MUNSHU pic.twitter.com/v2ZWpl6YGa — Premier League (@premierleague) June 24, 2020

Sheffield United made two changes at half-time, bringing on reverse fixture hero Oliver McBurnie and January signing Sander Berge, but that did nothing to dent Manchester United’s confidence as the third of Anthony Martial goals vs Sheffield United put the result beyond doubt. The Anthony Martial hat-trick vs Sheffield United was his first ever in professional football and was the first treble by a Red Devil in seven Premier League seasons. The Anthony Martial hat-trick was easily one of the striking points of the Manchester United vs Sheffield United highlights. The last Manchester United player to score a hat-trick was Robin van Persie, who scored during former manager Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at Old Trafford against Aston Villa. Incidentally, the Martial hat-trick was also the Premier League's first since the coronavirus lockdown and took the Frenchman's tally to 13 in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial is the first Man Utd player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Robin van Persie in April 2013.



76 hat-tricks were scored in the competition between RVP’s and AM9’s. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CwuVVdo30b — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 24, 2020

Manchester United vs Sheffield United highlights: Premier League table

The defeat against Manchester United means that Sheffield are winless in three consecutive post lockdown. Furthermore, Wolves' win over Bournemouth extends their lead over the Blades to five points in the Premier League table and placing them in great stead for European qualification. Manchester United and Wolves are fifth and sixth on the Premier League table, separated only by goal difference, while Sheffield United remain at eighth in the table. A win for Crystal palace over Liverpool will move the Blades to ninth and will make Eagles a surprise contender for Europa League places.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United highlights: Player ratings

Manchester United:

David de Gea- 7.1

Aaron Wan-Bissaka- 7.4

Victor Lindelof- 7.6

Harry Maguire- 7.6

Luke Shaw- 7.6

Nemanja Matic- 6.9

Bruno Fernandes- 6.9

Paul Pogba- 8.0

Mason Greenwood- 7.0

Anthony Martial- 9.5

Marcus Rashford- 8.3

Juan Mata- 6.5

Daniel James- 6.6

Scott McTominay- 6.5

Odion Ighalo- 6.8

Andreas Pereira- 6.5

Sheffield United

Simon Moore- 6.0

Chris Basham- 6.2

Phil Jagielka- 6.6

Jack Robinson- 6.8

George Baldock- 6.7

Oliver Norwood0 6.7

John Lundstram- 6.7

John Fleck- 5.9

Enda Stevens- 6.3

David McGoldrick- 6.3

Lys Mousset- 6.4

Sander Berge- 6.5

Oliver McBurnie- 6.9

Richairo Zivkovic- 6.5

(Image Courtesy: Premier League Twitter)