Pep Guardiola Forgets He’s Manchester City's Manager; Accidentally Refers To Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola had an embarrassing moment while he was attending a press conference after Manchester City's win over Burnley. The defending champions dominated Burnley in their away fixture as they grabbed an easy 1-4 victory in their Premier League 2019-20 Matchday 15 game. Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace as Riyad Mahrez and Rodri both made it to the scoresheet. The win saw City climb to the second spot in the PL table. However, Rodri made the headlines after he scored a stunner to slot Manchester City's fourth goal. Pep Guardiola goofed up when he was asked about Rodri's performance in his debut season. He seemed to have forgotten which club he was currently managing. Read what happened exactly:

"He has adjusted and he suits this league perfectly," Guardiola said in his post-match press conference.

"I think Bayern Munich...Bayern... Manchester City bought...

"Bayern Munich? What the f***? I don't know what I thought!

"I think Manchester City bought an incredible player for the next few years."

Does Pep Guardiola have Bayern on his mind?

Pep Guardiola's unintentional act might somewhere be directed to the latest rumours which are surrounding his return to Bayern Munich. Guardiola managed Bayern Munich for three years before he made his cameo in the Premier League. The champions of Germany recently parted their ways with Niko Kovac and are currently looking for someone to lead their side.

Guardiola finally answered the question about his views on Rodri and said that he trains very hard. He added that he has an urge to learn and listen. Pep further said that Rodri was outstanding with and without the ball and he was always there in the right moment with transitions.

Watch the video:

Pep Guardiola accidentally said his old team's name instead of his current team 🤣



(via @brfootball) pic.twitter.com/7NafAbaTsO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2019

