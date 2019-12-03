Jadon Sancho: Liverpool And Manchester United Look To Sign Unsettled Dortmund Wonderkid

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund are open to listening to offers for Jadon Sancho when the transfer window opens in January 2020. It is known by everyone that Dortmund and Lucien Favre are not impressed by Jadon Sancho's attitude towards the club. The feud began when Sancho was suspended for not returning on time from his international duties. Things got worse when he was subbed off early in Dortmund's game against Bayern Munich this season.

Also Read | Real Madrid's Fourth Kit Of The Season Pays Homage To The Club's Rich Trophy-laden History

Jadon Sancho will be back in England?

Both Borussia Dortmund and Jadon Sancho want to break their ties with each other and the winger is keen on forcing his move out from the club. As reported by Independent, Manchester United and Liverpool are leading the race to sign the youngster. Jurgen Klopp will be looking to strengthen the depth of his squad by including the likes of Sancho. The winger can be a perfect replacement if Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah ever decide to leave.

Jadon Sancho in 2018/19: Appearances (43), Goals (13), Assists (19) 📊



Europe's leader in assists and the youngest Bundesliga player to score 16 league goals...all by the age of 19 ⭐️#KopaTrophy pic.twitter.com/nbOwLGwrLg — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 2, 2019

Also Read | 2030 FIFA World Cup: Will UK-Ireland Bag The Hosting Rights?

As for Manchester United, Sancho looks like one of the saviours. Ole Gunnar Solskjær needs a magic wand to change the direction of United's season so far. As per reports, Manchester United made a move for Sancho when the summer transfer window was opened. However, the 19-year-old was not interested in the switch at that time. Jadon Sancho is a Manchester City academy product and his former side are also keen to get him back to the Etihad Stadium as Leroy Sane is very close to joining Bayern Munich.

Also Read | Manchester City Forward Sergio Aguero To Continue Career With Defending PL Champions?

Tough game but happy to come away with the 3 points! Solid team performance 💪🏼 Another goal ⚽️ #Believe @BVB pic.twitter.com/QlmO5ojKVg — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) November 30, 2019

Also Read | Neymar Is A Selfish Player Who Only Plays For Himself And Not The Team: Emmanuel Petit