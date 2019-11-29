Manchester United CEO Makes Sensational Transfer Revelation Involving Jose Mourinho

Manchester United lost 1-2 to Astana FC in the Europa League on Thursday evening. In their defense, they fielded a relatively young starting line-up which featured four fresh academy graduates. However, prior to that match, Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward opened up about some differences in opinion with former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho, who is currently in charge at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jesse Lingard captains Manchester United in Europa League tie

Tonight, a boyhood dream came true for me. To captain Manchester United has been a lifelong ambition ever since I joined the club at 9 years old. Manchester is my city, Manchester United is my club. I am truly honoured to captain the club tonight and lead this young team#Honoured pic.twitter.com/tTYmSxK6Ja — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 28, 2019

Ed Woodward admits to transfer strategy clashes with Jose Mourinho

Sir Alex Ferguson and Ed Woodward having an intense chat at Bramall Lane. 😬 pic.twitter.com/o9Tl6PlbXs — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 24, 2019

Ed Woodward, who has come under severe scrutiny from United fans in recent years for his poor transfer strategies, took over from David Gill in 2013. The 48-year old investment banker admitted that there was some friction between him and former United boss Jose Mourinho as far as transfer targets were concerned back in the 2017-18 summer transfer window. Jose Mourinho, who was eventually sacked in December last year, was recently appointed as Tottenham Hotspur boss and has overseen two wins in two games at the North London club so far.

Manchester United blood six academy youngsters in 2-1 Astana loss

