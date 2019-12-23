Man Utd's Mike Phelan Sent On Scouting Mission Ahead Of January Transfer Window

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent assistant manager Mike Phelan to scout Birmingham City player Jude Bellingham with the January transfer window just a few days away. According to reports, Phelan witnessed Bellingham in Birmingham City's 3-2 defeat against West Brom.

United on a scouting mission

Solskjaer is looking to bolster United's squad by working on a few potential deals that might make the Red Devils into title challengers. According to reports, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have both become top transfer targets for Manchester after impressing scouts by playing for their respective clubs.

According to reports, Solskjaer sent Phelan to look at Bellingham as he started for Birmingham City on the left wing against the Baggies at St Andrews stadium. Even though the under-17 England international failed to help his team register a win, he impressed United's assistant manager with an impressive display.

Bellingham has already scored 2 goals and has provided one assist in the Championship resulting in interest not just from English clubs but German clubs as well who have shown a keen interest in him. United recently signed Daniel James from Championship team Swansea City who proved to be a bargain for the Red Devils as he has impressed everyone with performances in the past couple of matches. Daniel James signed for the Red Devils in a deal which could increase to a total of 18 million pounds and has been an instant hit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Read: Blaise Matuidi Reveals He Wanted To Quit Football After PSG's 6-1 Defeat Against Barca

Read: Bollywood Celebrities Spotted Playing Football In Mumbai

'I directly interact with the players'

However, Solskjaer said that the club is ready to work with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola to bring the striker to Old Trafford. He said that every player has the freedom to choose his representative, adding that a player needs to have complete faith in whosoever represents them. Solskjaer also said that he does not have any problem in anyone who represents a player because he never really has an interaction with them, adding that he directly interacts with the players and the money part is looked after by the agent.

Read: Qatar Claims Success Of World Cup Test As Football Fans Open Their Eyes To Doha

Read: Pep Guardiola Expresses His Anguish Over Hectic Schedule, Writes To Premier League

(With inputs from agencies)