Pep Guardiola Expresses His Anguish Over Hectic Schedule, Writes To Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been critical of Premier League schedules since his arrival at the Etihad. The manager has again commented against the hectic schedule during a festive season. Guardiola has reportedly written a letter to the Premier League sarcastically thanking them for the hectic schedule.

PEP 💬 I think the spectators were incredible.



I have the feeling they are there when we play good. But we need them. The players deserve it.



We need them. We can’t always play 90 minutes perfect.



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/IT4gtvEroD — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 22, 2019

Manchester City will play twice in 48 hours

Manchester City will play two games within a short span of 48 hours. His side will first travel to Molineux Stadium to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, December 27, 2019 (December 28, according to IST). City will subsequently play against Sheffield United on Sunday, December 29 at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola wrote a letter to the Premier League

While speaking to the media, Guardiola confirmed that he had written to the Premier League to thank them and sarcastically stated that they were going to the fridge after Wolves to get ready for Sheffield United. He criticised the schedule saying that there will be team training on December 23 and 24. They will then play against Wolves and Sheffield United.

Pep Guardiola accepts it is impossible to overtake Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s side are back to winning ways after their defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League. Since the Manchester derby defeat, City have played four games, winning all of it. They've defeated the likes of Leicester City and Arsenal. Manchester City are currently placed third in the table with 38 points, trailing one point behind Leicester City. They are 11 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, with Liverpool yet to play a game. On being questioned about chasing Liverpool in the Premier League, Guardiola stated that when a team has 16 victories from 17 games, it is unrealistic to think that they were going to chase them. He accepted that chasing Jurgen Klopp’s men was unrealistic right now. However, they had to try to win their games and secure a Champions League spot for next season.

