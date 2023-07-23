Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Wants Team To Build Up Over Last Season's Success

Manchester City was arguably the greatest team in the world during the 2022-23 campaign, as Pep Guardiola and co dominated all the tournaments they played. City won a historic treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. They now head to Japan as part of the pre-season tour in order to prepare for the upcoming campaign and face Yokohama F Marinos.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City dominated the Premier League in the 2nd-half of the season

Man City beat Man United 2-1 in the FA Cup final

City beat Inter Milan by 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League Final

Pep Guardiola makes a huge statement ahead of the pre-season

Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, has encouraged his team to repeat their outstanding performance from the previous season as they prepare for their pre-season opener against Yokohama F Marinos, a Japanese club. City FC won the Premier League treble the previous season, making them only the second English team to do so.

[Manchester City players and staff including Pep Guardiola celebrate with the Premier League trophy; Image: AP]

During a press conference, Guardiola emphasised the significance of the team remembering their previous season's accomplishments while also expressing their drive to achieve success once more. Among their notable victories was Manchester City's first-ever UEFA Champions League title against Inter Milan.

I don't know how consistent we will be after what we have done - but I will ask them (team) not to forget what we have done, and we will try to do it again step by step. We try and take our composure, our rhythm and remember who we are as a team.

What are the other possible trophies ahead of the next season?

Ahead of the Premier League 2023-24, City and Pep Guardiola still have a lot to conquer as they will be facing Arsenal in the FA Community Shield Final on August 6, 2023. After that, the club will be heading for another European final as they will face the UEFA Europa League Champions, Sevilla, for the Super Cup clash on August 17 and will be eyeing for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland will aim to repeat the same success next year as he is one of the favourites to clash with Lionel Messi for the best football player of the Year award, the Ballon d’Or.